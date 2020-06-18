News
Shami says current pace attack best India ever had

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 18, 2020 21:36 IST
'India never produced five genuine fast bowlers in a package at one go. Not in Indian cricket's history.'

IMAGE: India's pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. Photograph: China Photos/Getty Images

Senior India speedster Mohammed Shami rates the current pace attack as the best in the history of Indian Test cricket.

 

India's pace quartet of Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav has been very consistent in the past two years.

"Even the world acknowledges that India never produced five genuine fast bowlers in a package at one go. Not in Indian cricket's history. We have bowlers in the reserves who can bowl 145 kms," Shami told former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta in a chat for ESPNCricinfo.

"This is the best attack as no one has any jealousy and everyone enjoys each other's success. It feels like a family," said Shami.

He then gave example of Ishant Sharma, the senior-most player in the Test line-up.

"Look at Ishant Sharma. He is set to play 100 Tests. It's not a mean achievement but if you speak to him you will know what kind of a human being he is. He is so down to earth."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
