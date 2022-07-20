Pujara hits ton on captaincy debut to put Sussex in command

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara, who took over the captaincy of Sussex following Tom Haines' injury, slammed his fifth century from seven county games this season. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his fine form and hit a century on captaincy debut for Sussex to put his side in a commanding position against Middlesex in the County Championship Division Two at Lord's in London on Wednesday.

Pujara, who was overnight 115, was unbeaten on 143 from 263 balls, studded with 13 fours and one six to help Sussex reach 412 for six against Middlesex at lunch on day two.



Pujara took over the captaincy of Sussex following Tom Haines' injury. The India Test mainstay slammed his fifth century from seven county games this season.



He shared a 219-run third wicket partnership with Tom Alsop (135) after Sussex were reduced to 99/2 inside 35 overs.



Alsop got out near the close of play on day one. Sussex lost another quick wicket Archie Lenham (0) in space of three deliveries but Pujara held fort for his team.



Representing Middlesex, India pacer Umesh Yadav was wicketless and conceded 58 runs from 23 overs.