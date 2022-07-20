News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » We are not cars: Stokes criticises packed schedule

We are not cars: Stokes criticises packed schedule

July 20, 2022 11:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'You can't just fill us up and we'll go out there and be ready to be fuelled up again'

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes has urged the ICC and ECB to stop considering players as ‘cars’. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Authorities should stop treating players like 'cars' and fix cricket's 'jam-packed' schedule to retain multi-format players, England's Ben Stokes said.

Stokes announced his shock retirement from one-day internationals on Monday saying playing all three formats of the game had become "unsustainable" for him.

He elaborated further on his decision ahead of his 105th and final ODI which South Africa won by 62 runs.

 

"We are not cars," the 31-year-old told BBC Test Match Special.

"You can't just fill us up and we'll go out there and be ready to be fuelled up again."

"We had a Test series and then the one-day team had a series going on at the same time - that was a bit silly."

Stokes, who took over as England's Test captain in April, has battled injuries in recent times and also took a break from the game last year to focus on his mental well-being.

"I just feel like there is too much cricket rammed in for people to play all three formats now. It is a lot harder than it used to be," said the England talisman.

"I look back to when I used to do all three and it didn't feel like it was as jam-packed and all that."

The governing International Cricket Council wants to stage one global event every year and the proliferation of franchise-based leagues have only added to the players' workload.

"The more cricket that is played, the better for the sport, but you want a product that is of the highest quality," said Stokes, who opted out of this year's Indian Premier League.

"You want the best players to be playing as much as you possibly can, all the time, and it isn't just me or us."

"You see it all around the world now where teams are having to rest some players in a certain series so they feel like they are getting a break."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Stokes is a big admirer of Kohli
Why Stokes is a big admirer of Kohli
Pant Turns Into Mirzapur's Munna Bhaiya
Pant Turns Into Mirzapur's Munna Bhaiya
Wightman wins shock 1,500m gold with dad commentating
Wightman wins shock 1,500m gold with dad commentating
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
'I've never had a co-actor like Ranbir'
'I've never had a co-actor like Ranbir'
Will RBI Rescue Banks Again?
Will RBI Rescue Banks Again?
Monsoon:How To Protect Yourself From UTI
Monsoon:How To Protect Yourself From UTI

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

More like this

What's Dravid Doing in Dhawan's Video?

What's Dravid Doing in Dhawan's Video?

Van der Dussen leads SA to win on Stokes ODI farewell

Van der Dussen leads SA to win on Stokes ODI farewell

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances