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Pakistan Super League introduces new team selection rule to tackle dew factor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 17:45 IST

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The Pakistan Super League allows captains to submit two team sheets before the toss, a move designed to neutralise the impact of dew and ensure fairer competition in day/night matches.

PSL

IMAGE: PSL matches are being held without spectators due to regional conflict and government austerity measures. Photograph: Screengrab via X

Key Points

  • PSL introduces a new rule allowing captains to submit two team sheets before the toss to counter the dew factor.
  • Captains can choose one of the two submitted teams after the toss, providing strategic flexibility.
  • The rule aims to ensure fair competition, especially in venues like Lahore and Karachi where dew significantly impacts play.

In order to offset dew factor in day/night matches, Pakistan Super League (PSL) has introduced a new rule, allowing the captains to submit two team sheets and pick one after the toss of coin.

The 11th edition of the PSL which began on Thursday in Lahore now requires captains to submit two separate team sheets, including playing elevens and four substitute fielders, to the match referee before the toss.

 

After the toss, captains can choose either one of the two teams they have submitted to the referee.

A PCB official said the rule had been introduced to ensure fair competition, especially when the dew factor is prominent at either of the two venues (Lahore and Karachi).

Also Read: 'Petrol Shortage League'? PSL Sparks Meme Fest

Previous rule changes

Sometime back, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also introduced a rule in domestic first class matches of doing away with the toss and allowing the visiting captain to make a call on whether he will bat or bowl first.

Also Read: Pakistan Cricket Board's PSL staffing policy under scrutiny

Impact of regional issues

The PCB said on Sunday that because of the conflict in the region and the austerity and revenue saving measures announced by the government, the PSL matches would be held without spectators.

The Board also cancelled the opening ceremony and restricted the event to just two venues -- Lahore and Karachi.

Also Read: PSL matches hit by US-Iran crisis: Will IPL be affected?

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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