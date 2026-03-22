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PSL matches hit by US-Iran crisis: Will IPL be affected?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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March 22, 2026 16:47 IST

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The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will proceed without spectators and be limited to Karachi and Lahore due to regional tensions and government austerity measures, impacting fans and finances.

Photograph: PCB/X

IMAGE: The PSL will compensate franchises for the loss of gate money from cancelled venues. Photograph: PSL/X

Key Points

  • The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will proceed as scheduled from March 26th, but without spectators due to regional tensions.
  • The decision to hold PSL matches without fans is also influenced by government-imposed austerity measures.
  • The PSL will be restricted to two venues: Karachi and Lahore.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi said it had also been decided that the latest PSL edition will be restricted to two venues - Karachi and Lahore.

"The PSL is an international brand and our pride. So, the league will be held on schedule from 26th March but no spectators will be allowed," Naqvi told a media conference here.

 

However, Naqvi, flanked by PSL CEO Salman Naseer, downplayed any security concerns about holding the PSL in Pakistan.

"These decisions were taken because of the austerity measures announced by the government due to the situation in the region. I can tell you overseas players will start reaching Pakistan from tonight," Naqvi said.

He also said that as part of the austerity measures the board had cancelled the grand opening ceremony ahead of the PSL.

Financial Implications and Player Contracts

Naqvi said the board would try to compensate the eight franchises by paying them the estimated gate money at the already announced venues - Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Multan.

Naqvi also said the PCB legal department will pursue the cases of cricketers who cancelled their PSL contracts to join the Indian Premier League.

"But you can see how top List A players are joining the PSL and that shows the growth of our league," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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