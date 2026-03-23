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Pakistan Cricket Board's PSL staffing policy under scrutiny

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 23, 2026 20:38 IST

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The Pakistan Cricket Board's ambiguous policy on employees participating in the Pakistan Super League has created confusion and uncertainty, particularly regarding the status of contracted staff and their roles within PSL franchises.

Sarfaraz Ahmed

IMAGE: Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, chief selector of the senior national team, holds the post of director of cricket at Pakistan Super League side Quetta Gladiators. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Pakistan Cricket Board's policy on employees working for PSL franchises is unclear, leading to confusion.
  • PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi's explanation of the policy has added to the uncertainty.
  • The status of contracted employees like Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz, who hold key roles in PSL franchises, is ambiguous.
  • Franchise officials are seeking clarity from the PCB regarding the definition of 'full-time employees'.

Confusion reigns over the Pakistan Cricket Board's policy on its employees, including former skipper and selector Sarfaraz Ahmed and women's team mentor Wahab Riaz, working for franchises in the Pakistan Super League.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and PSL CEO Salman Naseer were asked about the board's policy at their media conference on Sunday and they were unable to give a clear answer.

 

"What I can say is that those who are full-time employees cannot join the PSL in any capacity, but those who are employed part-time are permitted to do so," Naqvi said.

Naqvi's response only added to the confusion over the status of those employees who are on contracts, which includes several former international players working in different capacities as coaches, selectors, curators, or at the National Cricket Academy.

Ambiguity surrounds key personnel

There is also no clarity over contracted employees in Sarfaraz and Riaz, who hold key roles in the Quetta Gladiators franchise. Sarfaraz is the director of cricket, while Riaz is the bowling coach.

Similarly, former skipper Misbah Ul Haq, Asad Shafiq, Shahid Anwar, and Ijaz Ahmed junior are also board employees.

"The PCB should be clear (about) what they mean by full-time employees, because contracted employees should also be in this category," a franchise official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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