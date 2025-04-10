HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PSL to start after IPL matches to avoid direct clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 10, 2025 17:11 IST

The Pakistan Super League management, in a bid to minimise direct airtime clash with the Indian Premier League, has scheduled its matches one hour after the IPL matches commence.

IMAGE: The PSL will begin in Rawalpindi on Friday. Photograph: PSL/X

Salman Naseer, the PSL CEO, said in a podcast that PSL matches will begin from 8:00 pm, one hour after the IPL games commence at 7 PST.

The PSL will begin in Rawalpindi on Friday.

 

This is the first time since the two leagues were launched that they are clashing in the same window.

Naseer said they had no option but to schedule the PSL in the April-May window because of the packed calendar earlier this year.

"It is not an ideal situation but we are confident that the PSL has its own fan base and will attract the usual eyeballs," Naseer said.

"The PSL has always produced quality competitive cricket and this year also we should see the same and cricket fans anywhere, at the end of the day, just want to see competitive, entertaining matches," he said.

He said that since the PSL was in its 10th year, a number of new things have been added to make the broadcast quality top notch.

Naseer added that one advantage of having the PSL in the same window as the IPL was that the franchises had been able to sign some reputed overseas stars, who went unsold in the IPL auction.

He also said that the PSL had got queries from interested parties on buying two new teams that would be added to the tournament by next year.

Asked about the rocky relationship between some of the franchise owners and the PSL management, some of whom had publicly lashed out at the PCB for its handling of the league, Naseer said it was not appropriate for anyone to wash dirty linen in public.

"Look we would think that all franchises have benefited from their association with the PSL over the years. But we also feel that instead of going public it would be best if they spoke and communicated to us directly on any issues they might have."

Naseer said all franchise owners now would be given revised fees for the next 10 years and all had the right to accept the PCB offer or decide otherwise.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
