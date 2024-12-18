Bumrah is India's BEST in Australia

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking out Marnus Labuschagne for his 52nd Test wicket in Australia on Day 5 of the 3rd Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

His legend keeps on growing as Jasprit Bumrah completed a new landmark on Wednesday.

India's vice captain went past the great Kapil Dev to record most Test wickets by an Indian in Australia.

On Day 5 of the 3rd Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Bumrah shook up Australia's top order early after lunch to carve his name in the annals of Indian cricket history.

Bumrah had Usman Khawaja bowled for 8 in the 3rd over to go level with Kapil picking his 51st wicket on Australian soil.

Three overs later he had Marnus Labuschagne caught behind for 1 to take his 52nd Test scalp to become India's highest wicket-taker in Australia.

Most Test wickets by INDIA bowlers on Australian soil

52: Jasprit Bumrah

51: Kapil Dev

49: Anil Kumble

40: Ravichandran Ashwin

35: Bishan Bedi