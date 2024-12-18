News
Bumrah is India's BEST in Australia

Bumrah is India's BEST in Australia

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 18, 2024 09:30 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking out Marnus Labuschagne for his 52nd Test wicket in Australia on Day 5 of the 3rd Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

His legend keeps on growing as Jasprit Bumrah completed a new landmark on Wednesday.

India's vice captain went past the great Kapil Dev to record most Test wickets by an Indian in Australia.

On Day 5 of the 3rd Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Bumrah shook up Australia's top order early after lunch to carve his name in the annals of Indian cricket history.

Bumrah had Usman Khawaja bowled for 8 in the 3rd over to go level with Kapil picking his 51st wicket on Australian soil.

Three overs later he had Marnus Labuschagne caught behind for 1 to take his 52nd Test scalp to become India's highest wicket-taker in Australia.

Most Test wickets by INDIA bowlers on Australian soil
52: Jasprit Bumrah
51: Kapil Dev
49: Anil Kumble
40: Ravichandran Ashwin
35: Bishan Bedi
REDIFF CRICKET
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

