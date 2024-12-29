HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bumrah fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets!

December 29, 2024 09:01 IST

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Travis Head.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Travis Head in Australia’s second innings on Day of the fourth Test at the MCG on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets during Day 4 in the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

He is the fourth quickest in the world to the 200-wicket milestone, having achieved it off 8484 deliveries bowled.

 

He is also the second fastest Indian along with Ravindra Jadeja to complete 200 wickets in Test cricket.

India’s pace spearhead dismissed Travis Head (1) for his 200th victim in the post-lunch session, joining Jadeja in the list of bowlers who are fastest to 200 wickets in Tests.

Both Bumrah and Jadeja achieved the feat in their 44th Test. Overall, the fast bowler is 12th Indian in the Test format to attain the milestone.

Recently-retired Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the quickest among Indians to take 200 wickets. He achieved the feat in his 37th Test.

Ashwin is ranked third in the overall list of bowlers who were fastest to 200 Test wickets, behind two leg-spinners -- Pakistan's Yasir Shah (33 Tests) and Australia's Clarrie Grimmett (36 Tests). 

He followed it up with the wickets of Mitchell Marsh's (0) and Alex Carey (2) to take his wickets tally in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series to 29 at an incredible average of 12.

He earlier dismissed opener Sam Konstas (8) for his first wicket in Australia's second innings.

