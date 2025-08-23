HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Proteas add stealth to bowling attack for Eng tour

Proteas add stealth to bowling attack for Eng tour

August 23, 2025 16:32 IST

Kagiso Rabada, who suffered an ankle injury during the ongoing series in Australia, will be monitored  

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada, who suffered an ankle injury during the ongoing series in Australia, will be monitored. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa have included Kagiso Rabada in their one-day international and Twenty20 squads to tour England next month, but the fast bowler will continue to be monitored for an ankle injury.

South Africa will play three ODIs between September 2-7 and three T20 matches, and will travel to England direct from Australia, where they are leading a 50-over series against their hosts 2-0 with a final game to come on Sunday.

 

"We’ll reassess Kagiso in England," South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said.

"We are hopeful he will be available for part of the ODI series, but we’re prioritising T20 cricket and will take a conservative approach."

Key all-rounder Marco Jansen is fit again after a thumb injury and has been included for the T20s, while teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka will act as cover for Rabada in both formats.

"It’s great to have Marco back," Conrad said.

"He’s a fantastic all-format player who balances our side, he bowls up front and at the death, and hits the ball a long way."

Hard-hitting left-handed batter David Miller also returns to the T20 squad, as does Donovan Ferreira. Both are currently playing in The Hundred in England.

South Africa ODI squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

South Africa T20 squad:

Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
