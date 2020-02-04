Shaw, Gill in India's squad for New Zealand Tests

Source:

Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in squad for three ODIs against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw, who last played for India in October 2018, was included in the squad after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the ODI and Test series due to a left calf muscle strain Photograph: PTI

Opener Prithvi Shaw is back in India’s Test team for the two-match series against New Zealand. Also named in the 16-man squad is Shubman Gill.

Shaw, who last played for India in October 2018, returns to the side after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the ODI and Test series due to a left calf muscle strain.

Gill could make his debut after impressing for the India A side that toured New Zealand, scoring 83 and 204 not out in an unofficial Test.

The two-Test series begins in Wellington on February 21. The second Test is in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal will replace Rohit in squad for the three ODIs against New Zealand, beginning in Hamilton on Wednesday.

"Vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left calf muscle strain during the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday.

"He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury," read a statement from the BCCI.

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).