Who is India's MVPI ODI player this season?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list India's Most Valuable ODI Players this season.

India have so far played 18 ODI games in the 2019-2020 season, and it isn't a surprise that Rohit Sharma, after that sterling World Cup performance, remains India's MVP.

Mohammed Shami has climbed to fourth place with an astonishing number (30) of wickets, although his higher economy rate somewhat diminishes his MVPI.

The wrist spinners aren't weaving the old magic, and Ravindra Jadeja is doing what it takes to cut down the KulCha effect.

Shreyas Iyer has begun the climb upwards that should see him consistently in the top five list for the next few seasons.

Rank Cricketer Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Games MVPI 1 Rohit Sharma 1,105 117 22 96.7 0 0 18 1278 2 Virat Kohli 949 90 4 98.6 0 0 18 1171 3 Lokesh Rahul 692 60 12 85 0 0 15 736 4 Mohammed Shami 16 1 0 57.1 30 6 13 684 5 Ravindra Jadeja 198 14 5 113.1 11 5.1 11 606 6 Jasprit Bumrah 1 0 0 100 19 4.5 12 541 7 Hardik Pandya 226 21 4 112.4 10 5.7 9 510 8 Shreyas Iyer 321 24 12 108.1 0 13 9 427 9 Shikhar Dhawan 333 44 2 97.7 0 0 8 387 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3 0 0 50 14 5.2 9 358 11 Kuldeep Yadav 18 2 0 105.9 15 5.4 15 357 12 Rishabh Pant 281 30 7 96.9 0 0 11 341 13 MS Dhoni 273 20 5 87.8 0 0 9 337 14 Yuzvendra Chahal 5 1 0 100 13 5.9 9 287 15 Kedar Jadhav 180 16 3 100 0 5.2 12 244 16 Vijay Shankar 58 6 0 77.3 2 4.1 3 131 17 Navdeep Saini 0 0 0 0 5 6.2 3 95 18 Khaleel Ahmed 0 0 0 0 4 7.5 3 58 19 Shardul Thakur 30 4 1 187.5 2 7.1 3 48 20 Deepak Chahar 6 0 0 75 1 5.4 2 23 21 Manish Pandey 10 2 0 125 0 0 2 23 22 Dinesh Karthik 14 2 0 41.2 0 0 3 15 23 Shivam Dube 9 1 0 150 0 8.7 1 -16

*Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.