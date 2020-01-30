Who is India's MVPI ODI player this season?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list India's Most Valuable ODI Players this season.
India have so far played 18 ODI games in the 2019-2020 season, and it isn't a surprise that Rohit Sharma, after that sterling World Cup performance, remains India's MVP.
Mohammed Shami has climbed to fourth place with an astonishing number (30) of wickets, although his higher economy rate somewhat diminishes his MVPI.
The wrist spinners aren't weaving the old magic, and Ravindra Jadeja is doing what it takes to cut down the KulCha effect.
Shreyas Iyer has begun the climb upwards that should see him consistently in the top five list for the next few seasons.
Most Valuable Indian ODI players in 2019-2020 (18 games so far)
|Rank
|Cricketer
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy
|Games
|MVPI
|1
|Rohit Sharma
|1,105
|117
|22
|96.7
|0
|0
|18
|1278
|2
|Virat Kohli
|949
|90
|4
|98.6
|0
|0
|18
|1171
|3
|Lokesh Rahul
|692
|60
|12
|85
|0
|0
|15
|736
|4
|Mohammed Shami
|16
|1
|0
|57.1
|30
|6
|13
|684
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|198
|14
|5
|113.1
|11
|5.1
|11
|606
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|1
|0
|0
|100
|19
|4.5
|12
|541
|7
|Hardik Pandya
|226
|21
|4
|112.4
|10
|5.7
|9
|510
|8
|Shreyas Iyer
|321
|24
|12
|108.1
|0
|13
|9
|427
|9
|Shikhar Dhawan
|333
|44
|2
|97.7
|0
|0
|8
|387
|10
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|3
|0
|0
|50
|14
|5.2
|9
|358
|11
|Kuldeep Yadav
|18
|2
|0
|105.9
|15
|5.4
|15
|357
|12
|Rishabh Pant
|281
|30
|7
|96.9
|0
|0
|11
|341
|13
|MS Dhoni
|273
|20
|5
|87.8
|0
|0
|9
|337
|14
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|5
|1
|0
|100
|13
|5.9
|9
|287
|15
|Kedar Jadhav
|180
|16
|3
|100
|0
|5.2
|12
|244
|16
|Vijay Shankar
|58
|6
|0
|77.3
|2
|4.1
|3
|131
|17
|Navdeep Saini
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.2
|3
|95
|18
|Khaleel Ahmed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7.5
|3
|58
|19
|Shardul Thakur
|30
|4
|1
|187.5
|2
|7.1
|3
|48
|20
|Deepak Chahar
|6
|0
|0
|75
|1
|5.4
|2
|23
|21
|Manish Pandey
|10
|2
|0
|125
|0
|0
|2
|23
|22
|Dinesh Karthik
|14
|2
|0
|41.2
|0
|0
|3
|15
|23
|Shivam Dube
|9
|1
|0
|150
|0
|8.7
|1
|-16
*Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.