Prithvi set to return for Mumbai after serving doping ban

November 08, 2019 12:18 IST

Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw is likely to return to Mumbai's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament after serving his eight-month suspension for a doping violation.



Milind Rege, chairman of Mumbai's ad-hoc selection panel said that Shaw's selection will certainly be discussed.



"He will be free to play from (November 16), so of course he will be considered for selection. I can't make any commitment to whether he will be back, but we will certainly discuss his selection," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Rege as saying.



Rege's panel has announced the squad only for Mumbai's first three matches because key players like Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Shivam Dube are currently part of the India squad for the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh. Mumbai will have played six of their seven group games before Shaw becomes eligible.



Shaw was handed a back-dated eight-month suspension in July for a doping violation after ingesting a prohibited substance Terbutaline.



"Prithvi Shaw, registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, has been suspended for a doping violation. Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups," BCCI had said in a statement.



BCCI stated that it had recovered Terbutaline from the urine sample, provided by the cricketer during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on February 22 in Indore.



The BCCI said Shaw, who made his Test debut last year, admitted to the Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) but the 19-year-old asserted that it was 'inadvertent', ingesting the substance when he had used an over-the-counter cough syrup.



The suspension was backdated because Shaw admitted to taking the banned substance, in line with BCCI ADR Article 10.10.2, with the ban deemed to have started on March 16 and ending on November 15.



Apart from Shaw, Akshay Dullarwar registered with Vidarbha Cricket Association and Divya Gajraj registered with team Rajasthan were also suspended.



Dullarwar's eight-month period of ineligibility will end on November 9 while Gajraj's six-month ineligibility ended on September 25.