PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I

Images from Thursday's second T20I between India and Bangladesh, at Rajkot.

IMAGE: Opener Mohmmad Naim top-scored for Bangladesh with 36 in the second T20I against India, in Rajkot, on Thursday. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

India’s bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal, staged an impressive comeback to restrict Bangladesh to a sub-par 153 for 6 in the second T20 International, in Rajkot, on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Bangladesh failed to capitalize on a good start, as Chahal's (2-28) double breakthrough in the 13th over pegged the visitors back.

A quick-fire 30 off 21 balls by skipper Mahmudullah Riyad helped them cross the 150-mark.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim. Photograph: BCCI

Openers Liton Das (29 off 21 balls, 4x4) and Mohammad Naim (36 off 31 balls, 5x4) shared a 60 runs opening stand.

Naim slammed profligate left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (1-44 from 4 overs) for three successive boundaries to begin on a rousing note.

Seamer Deepak Chahar (1-25) and off-spinner Washington Sundar (1-25) stemmed the flow of runs but Khaleel's poor show continued.

Chahal, on being introduced, almost removed a set Liton, but Rishabh Pant's urge to complete the glovework behind the stumps quickly gave the batsman a lifeline.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant attempts a direct hit to run-out Liton Das. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Television replays showed that while whipping the bails off, Pant collected the ball in front of the stumps and, hence, the delivery was declared a no-ball.

As per the laws, every part of the wicketkeeper's gloves has to be behind the stumps.

Das then hammered two successive fours to add insult to injury.

He got another reprieve on 26 after skipper Rohit Sharma dropped him at square-leg following a mix-up with Shivam Dube and Pant. But Pant made up for his mistake and ran Das out with a direct hit in the eighth over, to break the opening stand.

IMAGE: Pacer Khaleel Ahmed bowls during the second T20I. Photograph: BCCI

Das's wicket slowed the scoring rate and that put Naim under pressure, and he offered a dolly to Shreyas Iyer at deep-mid-wicket off Washington, as Bangladesh slumped were 83 for 2 in the 11th over.

And then Yuzvendra picked two wickets in the 13th over. Mushfiqur Rahim (4 off 6 balls) offering a sitter to Krunal Pandya and when he removed a set Soumya Sarkar (30 off 20 balls; 2x4, 1x6), stumped by Pant, Bangladesh were struggling at 103 for 4.

Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain (6) steadied the ship with a 25 run-stand but Khaleel broke the stand, dismissing Hossain to leave Bangladesh teetering at 128 for 5. They managed to cross the 150-run-mark even though the bowlers bowled in the right areas.