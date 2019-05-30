News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Prince Harry drops cheeky chirp at Finch

Prince Harry drops cheeky chirp at Finch

May 30, 2019 09:15 IST

IMAGE: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, meets Australia cricket captain Aaron Finch (centre), Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib (left) and Bangladesh captain Masrafe Bin Mortaza (right) at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. Photograph: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On the eve of the Cricket World Cup, Prince Harry stoked the rivalry between England and Australia with a cheeky sledge at Aaron Finch during a team captains' reception at Buckingham Palace.

 

"You're getting on a bit now, aren't you? How long have you been playing?" the Duke of Sussex asked the 32-year-old Australian skipper, making him laugh.

Australia are bidding for back-to-back World Cup titles after winning the 2015 tournament on home soil, while hosts England are favourites to claim their first.

Queen Elizabeth also met the captains ahead of a garden party at the palace on Wednesday.

Eoin Morgan's England meet South Africa in the World Cup opener at The Oval later on Thursday.

© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
