Prince Harry drops cheeky chirp at Finch

May 30, 2019 09:15 IST

IMAGE: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, meets Australia cricket captain Aaron Finch (centre), Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib (left) and Bangladesh captain Masrafe Bin Mortaza (right) at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. Photograph: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On the eve of the Cricket World Cup, Prince Harry stoked the rivalry between England and Australia with a cheeky sledge at Aaron Finch during a team captains' reception at Buckingham Palace.

"You're getting on a bit now, aren't you? How long have you been playing?" the Duke of Sussex asked the 32-year-old Australian skipper, making him laugh.

Australia are bidding for back-to-back World Cup titles after winning the 2015 tournament on home soil, while hosts England are favourites to claim their first.

Queen Elizabeth also met the captains ahead of a garden party at the palace on Wednesday.

Eoin Morgan's England meet South Africa in the World Cup opener at The Oval later on Thursday.