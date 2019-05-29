PIX: Kohli meets Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry

May 29, 2019 22:22 IST

IMAGE: Queen Elizabeth II meets India captain Virat Kohli, right, and England skipper Eoin Morgan. Photograph: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

India captain Virat Kohli along with the other nine skippers of the participating teams at the ICC World Cup on Wednesday met Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace in London.

All the captain greeted the Queen and Prince Harry ahead of the start World Cup, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, right, greets Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photograph: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Hosts England will take on South Africa in the tournament opener, while India's first match is also against the Proteas on June 5.



The 12th edition of the ODI World Cup will be broadcast to more than 200 territories and with an anticipated viewing time of 13 billion hours, plus another billion video views on digital, this will have the largest reach ever for a World Cup.

IMAGE: The captains of the 10 participating nations pose for photographs with Queen Elizabeth II. Photograph: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While aiming to entertain the existing cricket fans ICC's Chief Executive David Richardson also wants to open the doors for new fans and inspire the new generation.



"Connecting both with existing fans and opening the door to new fans, both in the UK and globally. We want the World Cup to inspire a new generation. We hear so many times about people who came into cricket because India won the World Cup in '83 or the West Indies in the late 70s," Richardson said.