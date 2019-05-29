News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli has matured since taking over captaincy: Kapil

Kohli has matured since taking over captaincy: Kapil

May 29, 2019 16:45 IST

 'He was instinctive four years back but he has mellowed.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Kapil Dev belives that there is no better person than Virat Kohli to lead India in a "daunting mission" like the World Cup in England. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Virat Kohli's style of captaincy four years ago was more "instinctive" but has now become more inclusive as he has mellowed down with the passage of time, feels legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.

 

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said that there is no better person to lead India in a "daunting mission" like the World Cup in England.

"I must say, he (Kohli) has matured amazingly from the time he has taken over captaincy from Dhoni. I know he has been criticised for being aggressive, sometimes brash but that's how he has played the game," Kapil said in a newly released book World Cup Warriors written by veteran journalist Vijay Lokapally of The Hindu.

"He may have looked childish to some but there was never any doubt that he was challenging himself to take the game to the next level.

"He was instinctive four years back but he has mellowed. You can see the difference in how he seeks reviews from the third umpire. He doesn't mind consulting his colleagues and that's a sign of maturity," Kapil said.

The new book is a ready reckoner, profiling all the 15 members of India's World Cup squad along with head coach Ravi Shastri, with each player being assessed by former India World Cup stars.

The book also comprises Austin Coutinho's caricatures of all the players.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Exclusive! Kohli will do something special: Sachin

All you need to know about the World Cup

All you need to know about the World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          