News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's

May 29, 2019 20:49 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's wax statue at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New Delhi. Photograph: Madame Tussauds Delhi/Twitter

Renowned wax museum Madame Tussauds on Wednesday unveiled India captain Virat Kohli's statue at Lord's Cricket Ground in London to mark the launch of the ICC World Cup.

 

The wax statue of one of the world's leading batsmen will be on display at Madame Tussauds from Thursday until July 15 -- remaining at the museum for the duration of the tournament.

Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "Cricket fever is set to sweep the nation in the coming weeks so what better way to unveil our new figure of Virat Kohli than with the help of our neighbours at Lord's.

"We hope that cricket fans will enjoy not only watching their hero on the pitch but taking to the crease with him here at Madame Tussauds London."

Pictured for the first time at the iconic Lord's, the statue is dressed in the official Indian kit as well as shoes and gloves donated by the sportsman himself. From Thursday onwards, Kohli will sit alongside legends such as Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah and fellow Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar.

Tarah Cunynghame, Head of Retail & Tours at Lord's Cricket Ground, said: "Lord's is the perfect backdrop to reveal this fantastic figure of Virat Kohli on the eve of the Cricket World Cup. The anticipation of the exciting summer of cricket has already started, with thousands of visitors coming to the Ground and enjoying a tour of Lord's and around the MCC Museum.

"The figure of the famous batsman will delight any cricket fans visiting Madame Tussauds London."

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Exclusive! Kohli will do something special: Sachin

Exclusive! Kohli will do something special: Sachin

Kohli has matured since taking over captaincy: Kapil

Kohli has matured since taking over captaincy: Kapil

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use