Pretorius ruled out of ODIs against India, T20 WC

IMAGE: All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius fractured his left thumb. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

A huge blow to the South African team as all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the ODI series against India and ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, which will be held in October-November this year.

A left-thumb fracture became the cause of Pretorious being ruled out from the series and the upcoming global cricketing event.

"#PROTEAS SQUAD UPDATE All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India and the proceeding ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb. #BePartOfIt," tweeted the official handle of Cricket South Africa.

Notably, the all-rounder played the third T20I of the three-match series against India and shined with the ball, taking 3/26. SA won that match by 49 runs.