News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pretorius ruled out of ODIs against India, T20 WC

Pretorius ruled out of ODIs against India, T20 WC

Source: ANI
October 06, 2022 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dwaine Pretorius

IMAGE: All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius fractured his left thumb. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

A huge blow to the South African team as all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the ODI series against India and ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, which will be held in October-November this year.

A left-thumb fracture became the cause of Pretorious being ruled out from the series and the upcoming global cricketing event.

 

"#PROTEAS SQUAD UPDATE All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India and the proceeding ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb. #BePartOfIt," tweeted the official handle of Cricket South Africa.

Notably, the all-rounder played the third T20I of the three-match series against India and shined with the ball, taking 3/26. SA won that match by 49 runs.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Bring Back The Cup Guys!
Bring Back The Cup Guys!
India keep a wary eye on Shami's fitness before WC
India keep a wary eye on Shami's fitness before WC
Is Sarfaraz Khan Ready To Play For India?
Is Sarfaraz Khan Ready To Play For India?
When A Dress Was PAINTED On Bella!
When A Dress Was PAINTED On Bella!
Row over Cong leader's jibe at Murmu, NCW summons Raj
Row over Cong leader's jibe at Murmu, NCW summons Raj
Rashmika Hopes Goodbye Is A Hit
Rashmika Hopes Goodbye Is A Hit
Playing in IPL helps in passing information: Rabada
Playing in IPL helps in passing information: Rabada

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Bumrah Lashes Out At Critics

Bumrah Lashes Out At Critics

Playing in IPL helps in passing information: Rabada

Playing in IPL helps in passing information: Rabada

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances