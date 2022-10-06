News
Bring Back The Cup Guys!

Bring Back The Cup Guys!

By Rediff Cricket
October 06, 2022 10:10 IST
Team India

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter
 

The 14-member Indian team left for Australia early on Thursday, October 6, 2022, to take part in the T20 World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a picture of Team India before their flight.

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

Virat Kohli also shared a picture with Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. 'Australia bound. Exciting times ahead. @yuzi_chahal @HarshalPatel23', Kohli tweeted.

Suryakumar Yadav

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Twitter

'Cannot wait for the upcoming challenge. Excited. Nervous. But so so motivated', declared Suryakumar Yadav.

Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Twitter

Hardik Pandya tweeted with a pic with Dinesh Karthik, 'En route Australia. Let's do this.'

Rediff Cricket
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

