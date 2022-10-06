Bring Back The Cup Guys!

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The 14-member Indian team left for Australia early on Thursday, October 6, 2022, to take part in the T20 World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a picture of Team India before their flight.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

Virat Kohli also shared a picture with Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. 'Australia bound. Exciting times ahead. @yuzi_chahal @HarshalPatel23', Kohli tweeted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Twitter

'Cannot wait for the upcoming challenge. Excited. Nervous. But so so motivated', declared Suryakumar Yadav.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Twitter

Hardik Pandya tweeted with a pic with Dinesh Karthik, 'En route Australia. Let's do this.'