Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah Lashes Out At Critics

Bumrah Lashes Out At Critics

By Rediff Cricket
October 06, 2022 10:23 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the three-match T20I series against South Africa and subsequently the World Cup, after he complained of back pain. Photograph: Jason Cairduff/Reuters

Jasprit Bumrah is 'gutted' to miss the T20 World Cup after a back injury ruled him out of the mega-event in Australia.

Ever since the news broke, several fans took to social media to criticise Boom Boom for being available for his IPL franchise, the Mumbai Indians, and missing out on his national duties.

In a cryptic post, Bumrah shared a picture on Instagram on Wednesday evening, saying, 'You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks'.

Bumrah's absence is a huge blow for India, who have struggled with their death bowling in T20I cricket.

 
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

