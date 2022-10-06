News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Playing in IPL helps in passing information: Rabada

Source: PTI
October 06, 2022 16:36 IST
Kagiso Rabada

Photograph: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Instagram

Playing in the IPL helps gather information on Indian cricketers which can be easily passed on for analysis during national duty, says South African pace ace Kagiso Rabada.

The South African quick, who is currently in India for a white-ball series, has gained a lot of popularity in the country due to to his impressive stints with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in the IPL.

 

"It is something we have prepared before going into the series. Lucky enough with leagues like the IPL, we play a lot with these players and against them as well, so information can be easily passed around," Rabada told the broadcaster ahead of the first ODI.

"Analysis has been done and has to be done," he added.

The right-armer, who will lead the South African pace attack at the T20 World Cup later this month in Australia, sees ODIs as an extension of the shortest format of the game.

"I think T20 and One-Day cricket are kind of similar, it is just a longer version of it."

"You have similar gameplans and obviously it is less pressure than T20s, I would say the processes are pretty similar." 

Source: PTI
