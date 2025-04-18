HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Preity Zinta's Smile Steals the Show at Rain-Hit Chinnaswamy!

April 18, 2025 21:00 IST

Preity Zinta

IMAGE: Preity Zinta has always been one of the most enthusiastic and loyal supporters in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Despite the gloomy skies and relentless drizzle at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, one presence lit up the stands — Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta.

Known for her unwavering support and infectious energy, Zinta was spotted flashing her trademark smile as she waited patiently alongside thousands of fans for the rain-hit clash between RCB and PBKS to get underway on Friday.

 

Preity Zinta

Her continued presence, rain or shine, has been a constant source of encouragement for her team. From Mullanpur to Bengaluru, Zinta’s loyalty never wavers — a bright spark in an otherwise grey evening at the IPL.

