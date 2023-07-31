Prasidh back in action; takes 4 wickets in T20 game

IMAGE: Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is back after a long injury lay-off, took four wickets for Mount Joy Cricket Club while playing against Sir Syed Cricketers. Photograph: Prasidh Krishna/Instagram

Raising hopes of his return to Team India white ball set-up, pacer Prasidh Krishna made a comeback to competitive cricket at the RSI grounds in Bengaluru on Monday during the KSCA T20 tournament for G Kasturirangan Memorial Trophy.

Prasidh took four wickets conceding 36 runs in four overs for Mount Joy Cricket Club while playing against Sir Syed Cricketers.



This will come as encouraging news for the national selectors who will be soon picking the Indian teams for the upcoming white ball tour to Ireland and for the Asia Cup to be played in Sri Lanka.



This will also give an option to India when the bigwigs sit down to select the team for the ICC World Cup 2023 to be played across October and November.



However, Mount Joy could not chase down 156, getting restricted to 130 as Prasidh remained unbeaten on 1.



"Prasidh is fit and the day's performance will give him a lot of confidence. He has been bowling at nets at NCA as well, and he has bowled in a few other match situations as well recently. He was able to bowl his quota of 10 overs," said a source who has been tracking the bowler's progress.



Prasidh and Jasprit Bumrah, who is also under rehabilitation at the NCA, had recently bowled against a visiting Mumbai side at the Alur grounds in Bengaluru.



The 27-year-old Prasidh, who played 11 ODIs, last represented India in an ODI match against Zimbabwe in August 2022.



After that tour, he was picked up for India A's white ball series against New Zealand A in September 2022 but could not appear in that event due to a stress fracture.



Shardul Thakur had replaced Prasidh in the India 'A' squad for that series.



The stress fracture had also prevented Prasidh from playing for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy knockout earlier this year.



The right-arm quick was expected to make a comeback during the IPL 2023. But the lumbar stress fracture ruled him out of the event in February itself, as the Rajasthan Royals player later went under the knife.