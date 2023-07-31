'Sometimes too much money comes, arrogance comes.'

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary cricketer, recently shared fascinating insights into his approach to offering advice to fellow players.

He recalled instances where he advised Virender Sehwag and Mayank Agarwal on their batting techniques during conversations. However, Gavaskar has now adopted a more reserved approach, not driven by ego, but rather to avoid overwhelming players with excessive information.

With Rahul Dravid as the head coach and Vikram Rathour as the batting coach for the Indian team, Gavaskar believes in allowing the designated coaching staff to guide the players to prevent confusion.

In contrast, Kapil Dev, Gavaskar's former team-mate, holds a different viewpoint. He advocates that cricketers should actively seek guidance from experienced individuals.

"Differences come out, the good (thing) about these players...is that they are very confident. Negative point is they think they know everything. I don't know how to put it better than that. But they are confident, but they think 'You don't have to ask anybody'. What we believe is an experienced person can help you,' Kapil told The Week's Riyad Mathew and Ayaz Memon in a cover story interview.

Kapil highlighted that while the current players are confident, some may display an attitude of knowing everything, which can be a hindrance to their growth.

'Sometimes too much money comes, arrogance comes. These cricketers think they know everything. That's the difference. I would say there are so many cricketers who need help.

'When Sunil Gavaskar is there, why can't you talk? Where is the ego? There is no ego as such. They feel 'We are good enough'. Maybe they are good enough, but extra help from somebody who has seen 50 seasons of cricket, he knows things. Listening sometimes can change your thought.'

Kapil acknowledged the transformative impact of the Indian Premier League on Indian cricket.

'IPL was the big change. Look, change only comes when money also comes. I always feel money is very good; it gives you confidence.

'At this stage, the cricket board has the responsibility to look after them. They come from humble backgrounds; sometimes, when you get too much money, you get spoiled. Everybody can't handle that.

'You need guidance; the cricket board today can hire people and give them classes.'