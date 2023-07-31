News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Kohli Made A Child Very Happy

When Kohli Made A Child Very Happy

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 31, 2023 15:20 IST
IMAGE: Gearing up for the all-important series decider, Indian team members took time out to spend time with their admirers in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter
 

During India's ongoing West Indies tour, the Internet has been flooded with scenes of the Indian cricketers spending time with fans.

While India gears up for the ODI series decider at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad -- the venue for memorable Indian triumphs in 1971 and 1976 -- the BCCI shared a video where Virat Kohli is seen receiving a gift from a little girl.

The child is delighted as Kohli walks up to her, takes the bracelet and puts it on promptly.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav posed for selfies and signed autographs for fans.

SEE: Virat Kohli makes this family's encounter a special one. Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter
 

 

