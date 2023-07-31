Baby Annabella Waves To Daddy Broad

IMAGE: Baby Annabella Broad waves to her dad, assisted by her mum singer Mollie King, Stuart Broad's partner. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Stuart Broad was given a guard of honour on Sunday, July 30, when he came out to bat for the final time in a Test match.

The Australian players gave Broad a guard of honour as he entered the playing arena at The Oval and to warm applause from the crowd he strode to the wicket with a wide smile on his face.

During his brief stay at the crease, he heaved the fourth ball he faced from Mitchell Starc for six. That proved to be the last ball Broad would face in Test cricket.

IMAGE: Australian Captain Pat Cummins leads the guard of honour for Broad before the start of play on Day 4 of the 5th Ashes Test. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

At The Oval were Broad's father former England cricketer and ICC Referee Chris Broad (he scored three hundreds in consecutive Ashes Tests in the 1986 series), his sister Gemma, who once worked as performance analyst for the England cricket team, his partner Mollie King (a singer who is part of the girl band The Saturdays) and infant daughter Annabella (born last November).

IMAGE: Chris Broad takes a photograph before rain stopped play on Day 4. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Stuart Broad is the fifth most successful bowler in Test history with 602 wickets (as of Sunday, July 30).

IMAGE: Hugh Jackman in the stands. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Also at The Oval were Australian native and Hollywood star Hugh Jackman and Sir Mick Jagger, who celebrated his 80th birthday on July 26.