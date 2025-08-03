Harry Brook smashes into record books

IMAGE: Harry Brook celebrates after reaching his century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Under pressure, Harry Brook didn’t just survive—he took over.

On a tense Day 4 at The Oval, the England batter blazed his way to a 98-ball century, dragging his team back into the contest and into the history books.

His knock — a blistering 111 off 98 balls — was the third-fastest Test hundred by an England batter against India, underscoring his growing reputation as one of the most dangerous middle-order batters in world cricket.

Brook walked in with England wobbling at 106/3 while chasing a stiff target of 374. But he flipped the pressure back onto India with a fearless display of strokeplay. Partnering with fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root, he added 195 crucial runs for the fourth wicket, keeping England in firm control. His innings featured 14 fours and 2 sixes, and came at a strike rate of 113.26.

Only Jamie Smith (100 off 80 balls at Birmingham) and Ben Duckett (100 off 88 balls at Edgbaston) have scored faster centuries for England against India — both in this same series — placing Brook’s knock firmly in elite territory.

Brook has now amassed 481 runs in five Tests and nine innings in this series at an impressive average of 53.44, including two centuries and two fifties. His highest score of the series remains 158, also at Birmingham.

In his short yet prolific career so far, Brook has played 30 Tests, scoring 2,820 runs in 50 innings at a superb average of 57.55 and a strike rate of 87.52. His tally includes 10 centuries and 13 half-centuries, with a best score of 317.

Interestingly, Brook has been even more dominant in away Tests. While his home record stands at 1,300 runs in 19 Tests at an average of 43.33 (3 centuries, 9 fifties), he has been unstoppable overseas, scoring 1,520 runs in just 11 Tests and 19 innings at an average of 80.00, including 7 centuries and 4 fifties — again with a top score of 317.

With every innings, Harry Brook continues to push the bar higher. His latest century, coming under pressure and against one of the world’s top bowling attacks, is yet another reminder of his growing stature in world cricket.