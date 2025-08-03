HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Harry Brook smashes into record books

Harry Brook smashes into record books

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 03, 2025 22:59 IST

x

Harry Brook

IMAGE: Harry Brook celebrates after reaching his century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Under pressure, Harry Brook didn’t just survive—he took over.

On a tense Day 4 at The Oval, the England batter blazed his way to a 98-ball century, dragging his team back into the contest and into the history books.

His knock — a blistering 111 off 98 balls — was the third-fastest Test hundred by an England batter against India, underscoring his growing reputation as one of the most dangerous middle-order batters in world cricket.

 

Brook walked in with England wobbling at 106/3 while chasing a stiff target of 374. But he flipped the pressure back onto India with a fearless display of strokeplay. Partnering with fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root, he added 195 crucial runs for the fourth wicket, keeping England in firm control. His innings featured 14 fours and 2 sixes, and came at a strike rate of 113.26.

Only Jamie Smith (100 off 80 balls at Birmingham) and Ben Duckett (100 off 88 balls at Edgbaston) have scored faster centuries for England against India — both in this same series — placing Brook’s knock firmly in elite territory.

Brook has now amassed 481 runs in five Tests and nine innings in this series at an impressive average of 53.44, including two centuries and two fifties. His highest score of the series remains 158, also at Birmingham.

In his short yet prolific career so far, Brook has played 30 Tests, scoring 2,820 runs in 50 innings at a superb average of 57.55 and a strike rate of 87.52. His tally includes 10 centuries and 13 half-centuries, with a best score of 317.

Interestingly, Brook has been even more dominant in away Tests. While his home record stands at 1,300 runs in 19 Tests at an average of 43.33 (3 centuries, 9 fifties), he has been unstoppable overseas, scoring 1,520 runs in just 11 Tests and 19 innings at an average of 80.00, including 7 centuries and 4 fifties — again with a top score of 317.

With every innings, Harry Brook continues to push the bar higher. His latest century, coming under pressure and against one of the world’s top bowling attacks, is yet another reminder of his growing stature in world cricket.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Rain halts England charge, India live another day
PIX: Rain halts England charge, India live another day
Siraj overtakes Bhuvneshwar, targets Bumrah's record
Siraj overtakes Bhuvneshwar, targets Bumrah's record
First to score 6,000 runs! Root sets WTC benchmark
First to score 6,000 runs! Root sets WTC benchmark
Nayar reveals KL Rahul's secret to England success
Nayar reveals KL Rahul's secret to England success
'What was Siraj thinking?'
'What was Siraj thinking?'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

In the Footsteps of Mahavatar Narsimha

webstory image 2

Haier Civic X11 Robots Now In India

webstory image 3

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

VIDEOS

Sadhvi Pragya's shocking claims in Malegaon blast case5:38

Sadhvi Pragya's shocking claims in Malegaon blast case

India receives last of 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft from Spain3:05

India receives last of 16 Airbus C-295 military transport...

Drone view of Kallanai Dam, the oldest dam in the world1:47

Drone view of Kallanai Dam, the oldest dam in the world

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD