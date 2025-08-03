PHOTOS: Siraj, Prasidh rock England early on Day 4

Images from Day 4 of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval, London, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj appeals successfully for the lbw wicket of Ollie Pope. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Mohammed Siraj bowled another lion hearted eight-over spell as India took two timely wickets to leave England on 164 for three at lunch on day four of the final Test in London on Sunday.

Chasing a record 374, England still need 210 runs for the series sealing win while India would back themselves to bowl the hosts on a challenging pitch and level the series.

Having dismissed Zak Crawley on the last ball of the day three, Siraj started the proceedings alongside Akash Deep. Like the first innings, Siraj put his hand up and produced a fiery spell where he troubled Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope.

IMAGE: Ben Ducket looks on as Prasidh Krishna celebrates taking his wicket, caught by KL Rahul. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

However, it was Prasidh Krishna who provided the opening breakthrough of the day when he drew Duckett into the drive and had him caught at second slip on what was his fourth ball of the morning.

Siraj too was rewarded for his relentless approach when he trapped Pope in front for the second time in the game with a sharp nip backer off a wobbled seam. Pope had just found his groove, having collected three fours off Prasidh before being dismissed in the following over.

IMAGE: Harry Brook in action. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Joe Root (23 batting off 46) looked solid in the middle and executed two regal cover drives off Siraj.

Harry Brook (38 batting off 30 ) was his usual attacking self and was handed a reprieve when Siraj caught him at fine leg off Prasidh but ended up stepping on the ropes to concede six runs.

Before that, Brook stepped out to Akash Deep and dispatched him for a six over cover. Like Siraj, Prasidh also bowled eight overs on the trot, giving his all on potentially the final day of a grueling five match series.

England resumed the day at 50 for one, needing another 324 runs for an improbable win. The pitch is a lot trickier than Leeds where England easily chased down 371 to win the series opener.