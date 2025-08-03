Siraj overtakes Bhuvneshwar, targets Bumrah's record

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj appeals successfully for the lbw wicket of Ollie Pope. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Mohammed Siraj added another milestone to his growing Test resumé by becoming only the second Indian bowler to take 20 or more wickets in a Test series in England — surpassing Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the process.

India’s pace depth continues to shine in England, and leading that charge is Mohammed Siraj.

On Day 4 at The Oval, the aggressive right-arm quick joined elite company by bagging his 20th wicket of the series — moving past Bhuvneshwar Kumar's tally from 2014.

His relentless intensity earned him the vital wicket of Ollie Pope, helping India peg England back before lunch. He ended the session with figures of 2/44 from 12 overs, including an eight-over burst that cost just 33 runs.

With 20 wickets from nine innings in the ongoing series, Siraj now tops the wicket charts for both teams. His scalps have come at an average of 34.30, with a best of 6/70 — a career-best performance that highlighted his ability to run through a side.

In doing so, Siraj overtook Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 19 wickets in the 2014 England series. Bhuvneshwar had claimed his tally at a more economical average of 26.63, with best figures of 6/82.

The record for most wickets by an Indian bowler in a single Test series in England still belongs to Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up 23 wickets across five matches in the 2021 series. Bumrah averaged 22.47 with best figures of 5/64 — his only five-wicket haul that series.

Now with one more innings to go, Siraj has a realistic shot at overtaking Bumrah and finishing with the most wickets by an Indian in an England Test series.