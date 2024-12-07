News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Power shift in BCCI: Saikia takes charge as acting secretary

Power shift in BCCI: Saikia takes charge as acting secretary

Source: PTI
December 07, 2024 23:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Devajit Saikia

IMAGE: Devajit Saikia, who hails from Assam, is a former first-class cricketer. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Devajit Saikia/Instagram

Devajit Saikia has been appointed as the BCCI's acting secretary by Board president Roger Binny, replacing Jay Shah who recently took over as the new ICC president.

Saikia, who hails from Assam, is a former first-class cricketer. He is currently the BCCI joint secretary.

Binny used his constitutional powers to appoint Saikia as acting secretary in a stop-gap arrangement till a permanent secretary is appointed under BCCI rules and regulations.

In a letter addressed to Saikia, which is in possession of PTI, Binny cited clause 7(1) (d) of the BCCI constitution to hand secretarial powers to the Assam official, who is also the Advocate General of the state.

 

"The president shall in the event of vacancy or indisposition shall delegate the functions to another office bearer until the vacancy is duly filled up or indisposition ceases.

"Accordingly, I delegate the functions of secretary to you till the post is filled up by processes laid down as per BCCI rules and regulations. I am confident you will perform the duties to the best of your abilities and with aplomb," Binny wrote to Saikia.

It is understood that Saikia will continue in this role till September next year before the vacancy is permanently filled up. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
McLaren vs Ferrari: The ultimate showdown
McLaren vs Ferrari: The ultimate showdown
Sinner and Swiatek's doping scandals tarnish triumphs
Sinner and Swiatek's doping scandals tarnish triumphs
Sumit Nagal earns direct entry into Australian Open
Sumit Nagal earns direct entry into Australian Open
Defying age: Chhetri breaks ISL records
Defying age: Chhetri breaks ISL records
Budget 2025: What farmers want from Sitharaman
Budget 2025: What farmers want from Sitharaman
EPL: City's late red card costs them dear
EPL: City's late red card costs them dear
Thousands flee as rebels reach near Syrian capital
Thousands flee as rebels reach near Syrian capital

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Sania, Izhaan Cheer Bayern Munich
Sania, Izhaan Cheer Bayern Munich
F1 World champion Max Verstappen to become a father
F1 World champion Max Verstappen to become a father

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances