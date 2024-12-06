Sumit Nagal earns direct entry into Australian Open

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal's career maintained an upward spike when he became the 10th player from India to break into top 100 in ATP rankings. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal is set for his fifth appearance in a Grand Slam after earning a direct entry into the 2025 Australian Open.

The 98th-ranked Nagal, who features in the entry list released by Tennis Australia on Friday, had to go through the qualifying rounds in the competition's previous edition.

In the first round at this year's Australian Open, Nagal had stunned the 31st seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in straight sets to record a win by 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5), becoming the first Indian player to beat a seeded player in the main draw in singles at Grand Slam in 34 years.

However, Nagal's journey ended in the following round with a defeat to wild-card Shang Juncheng of China.

Nagal's career maintained an upward spike when he became the 10th player from India to break into top 100 in ATP rankings.

Meanwhile, reigning world No 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner is top seeded for the Australian Open, followed by Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz. Novak Djokovic is seeded seventh.

In women's singles, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is top seeded, followed by Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.