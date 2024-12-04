McLaren vs Ferrari: The ultimate showdown

IMAGE: McMcLaren, who were last champions in 1998, are 21 points clear of Ferrari, the sport's oldest and most successful team chasing a first crown since 2008. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Lewis Hamilton will bring down the curtain on his Mercedes career in Abu Dhabi on Sunday as his past and future Formula One teams, McLaren and Ferrari, fight for a constructors' title to end years of waiting.

Even if Red Bull's Max Verstappen secured his fourth successive championship last month in Las Vegas, eras will end with the final chequered flag of the season under the Yas Marina floodlights.

McLaren, who took Hamilton to his first title in 2008 but were last champions in 1998, are 21 points clear of Ferrari, the sport's oldest and most successful team chasing a first crown since 2008.

Whoever comes out on top will end a 15-year run where only Red Bull and Mercedes have won championships.

Hamilton, the most successful driver in the history of Formula One with seven titles and 105 wins, has been part of the Mercedes 'family' for 26 years but is joining Ferrari at the end of the month.

"This weekend is a celebration," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. "A celebration of everything that we have accomplished together.

"We will honour this unparalleled story in Abu Dhabi and across the following week as we visit Kuala Lumpur, Stuttgart, then finally Brixworth and Brackley," he added, referring to the headquarters of sponsor Petronas and Mercedes and the two factories in England.

"And honour it knowing that, whilst this phase of our relationship is coming to an end, Lewis will always be a part of our family.

"For now, though, our full focus is on the race weekend. There is no better way to mark the end of our time together than with a strong performance on the track. The entire team is focused on adding one more highlight to the reel."

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton, the most successful driver in the history of F1 with seven titles and 105 wins, will quit Mercedes after 26 years to join Ferrari at the end of the month. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Hamilton, twice a winner this season, can only agree after the low of 12th in Qatar last Sunday with two penalties and a puncture.

"I’m still standing, it’s not how you fall, it’s how you get back up," the 39-year-old Briton said then.

McLaren, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri showing plenty of team spirit, are favourites for the constructors' title but nothing can be taken for granted.

"Twenty-one points requires a perfect weekend from Ferrari and a bad weekend from McLaren," said Carlos Sainz ahead of what will be the Williams-bound Spaniard's last race for the Italian team alongside Charles Leclerc.

"We’re going to give it our best shot. I think if we nail a good weekend, we could still make it happen. Nothing to lose. We’re going to throw everything in to make sure we give ourselves the best chance."

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said his team would "fight until the last corner of the last lap".

Verstappen will be chasing his 10th win of the season after victory in Qatar and a rancorous falling out with Hamilton's team mate George Russell.

The governing FIA will also be in the spotlight amid criticism from teams and media of race direction and stewarding decisions.

Red Bull will be saying goodbye to Jonathan Wheatley, the future principal of Sauber/Audi, having already parted with top designer Adrian Newey.

Nobody would be surprised if Verstappen's underperforming team mate Sergio Perez left also, despite the Mexican having a contract for 2025.

Renault-owned Alpine, in a tight battle with Haas for sixth place overall, have already said farewell to Esteban Ocon with Australian replacement Jack Doohan set for a race debut ahead of schedule.

Other goodbyes will be said at Haas (Kevin Magnussen) and Sauber (Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu) as Formula One prepares for a new wave of young talent next season.