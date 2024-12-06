News
F1 World champion Max Verstappen to become a father

December 06, 2024 16:13 IST
IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet before practice for the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, May 7, 2022. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Quadruple Formula One World champion Max Verstappen announced on Friday he is expecting his first child with Kelly Piquet, daughter of Brazil's triple champion Nelson Piquet.

 

"Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn't be happier with our little miracle'," the couple posted jointly on Instagram ahead of the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.

The baby will be a second for Germany-born Piquet, who had a daughter in 2019 with Russian former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

Dutch driver Verstappen won his fourth successive title with Red Bull in Las Vegas last month.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
