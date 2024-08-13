Ponting backs Khaleel for Australia tour

IMAGE: Khaleel Ahmed claimed 17 wickets during the most recent edition of the Indian Premier League for the Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australian skipper and batter Ricky Ponting feels that left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed could be a valuable addition in the Indian squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia set to take place later this year.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with the First Test, a day match that sets the tone for the series, at Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26. India has won its last two series in Australia, held in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Speaking in the latest episode of the ICC Review, Ponting said that having a left-arm pacer could be ideal for Team India, "Someone like Khaleel Ahmed I think could find himself on the Test tour," he added.

"I know he has just been over in Zimbabwe recently and played that (T20I) series over there, but a left-armer would be ideal for them to have in their touring squad," he added.

The Australia great has been impressed by the left-armer, who claimed 17 wickets during the most recent edition of the Indian Premier League for the Delhi Capitals under the watchful eye of Ponting. This performance earned him a comeback into the national side after 2019 as he was picked to be in the travelling reserve players list for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which India won to end their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought.

Following the series, he played a series in Zimbabwe under the leadership of Shubman Gill, picking up three wickets in three matches. He also took part in the T20I series against Sri Lanka this month, featuring in one game.

Ponting also feels that both sides will have a strong bowling line-up for the series, with Australians playing skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc along with spin legend Nathan Lyon.

"(Mohammed) Shami will be back fit by then, (Mohammed) Siraj we know will be there abouts somewhere and obviously Bumrah is going nowhere. So both teams are going to line up really, really strongly," said Ponting.

The Second Test, which will take place at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10, will have an exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will focus on The Gabba in Brisbane, where the third Test will be held during the day on December 14-18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, which is set for December 26-30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, brings the series to a climax.

The Fifth Test, which will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series' climax and promises to be a dramatic conclusion to an exciting match.