Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pollard reacts after losing T20 series against India

Pollard reacts after losing T20 series against India

February 20, 2022 23:57 IST
Kieron Pollard

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav's 65-run knock was backed up by a spirited bowling performance as India defeated West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final T20I at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.

 

With this win, India won the three-match T20I series 3-0.

India smashed 86 runs in the last five overs to post 184 for five on Sunday. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said that took the game away from them.

"We were in the game for 15 overs, but we gave them 85-odd in the last five. We did have a good start with the bat, were 70-odd in 7 or 8 overs and weren't able to capitalise."

"The form of Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell was a positive," said Pollard.

"Nicholas showed his consistency. Rovman Powell showed he wants to be part and parcel of the white-ball teams. Coming to India is going to be difficult but the way the boys responded was good on our part."

"From the ODI perspective, we had a chance to win that series, bowling them out for 230-odd in second game and last game, so it is not all doom and gloom. These guys are finding their foot, it is like on the job training for them and we look forward to see what the future holds."

"From the T20 perspective, we went with experience for the (2021) World Cup and didn't get the job done, but now we are working with what we got," he added. 

AGENCIES
Chahar sustains hamstring pull, may miss SL series
Ranji: Dhull 3rd Indian to hit two centuries on debut
Amazon, Reliance set to clash over IPL media rights
How Suryakumar demolished the Windies at Eden Gardens
PIX: Surya scintillates as India complete Windies rout
Three talking points as Rohit & Co. sweep T20 series
