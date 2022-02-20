PHOTOS: India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

Images from the third Twenty20 International between India and the West Indies, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

IMAGE: India's Suryakumar Yadav, who hit 7 sixes and a four during his 65 off just 31 balls, celebrates his fifty during the third T20I against the West Indies, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav set the Eden Gardens a blaze with some explosive batting as India posted an imposing 184 for 5 in the third and final Twenty20 International, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

He was well-supported by Venkatesh Iyer in a 91-run partnership off 37 balls for the fifth wicket as the two went on the rampage after a top order collapse that saw India reduced to 94 for 4 by the 14th over.

Suryakumar smashed seven sixes and a boundary in an exceptional display of clean-hitting before getting out for a 31-ball 65 off the final delivery of the innings as India scored 86 runs in the last five overs.

Pace bowling all-rounder Iyer was unbeaten on a brisk 35, which included 4 fours and 2 sixes, off 19 balls.

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer hit 4 fours and 2 sixes during an entertaining 35 off 19 balls. Photograph: BCCI

It was a new-look Indian batting order on display, with Ishan Kishan opening the innings along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, while Iyer batted at No 3, and skipper Rohit Sharma dropped down at No 4.

Having got a chance to play after making a debut in the Sri Lanka series in July last year, Maharashtra 'run machine' Ruturaj impressed during his short stay at the crease and timed the ball to perfection before getting out for 4 while playing out of his comfort zone in the third over, off the bowling of Jason Holder.

IMAGE: West Indies pacer Jason Holder celebrates with skipper Kieron Pollard after dismissing India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

The most expensive buy at the IPL 2022 mega auction Ishan, who had forgettable outings in the first two T20Is, started with a flourish against Romario Shepherd with three boundaries off four balls in the fourth over.

But having put on a 50-plus stand, off just 32 balls, he and Shreyas Iyer failed to convert their starts, and were out in the space of seven deliveries.

IMAGE: Kyle Mayers takes the catch to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

At the end of powerplay overs, India were 43 for 1.

The 53-run stand for the second wicket between Shreyas and Ishan ended in the ninth over as Hayden Walsh Jr sent Shreyas (25) back to the pavilion.

This brought Rohit to the middle.

IMAGE: West Indies spinner Hayden Walsh Jr celebrates the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI

Kishan (34) was then bowled by Roston Chase in the next over and India were reduced to 66 for 3 in the 10th over.

Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav put on 27 runs for the fourth wicket before their partnership was broken by Dominic Drakes, who bowled Rohit (7) in the 14th over.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Venkatesh Iyer then joined Suryakumar in the middle and the duo gave the innings momentum with some big-hitting.

The Windies spin duo of Hayden Walsh Junior (4-0-30-1) and Roston Chase (4-0-23-1) bowled brilliantly in the middle overs.