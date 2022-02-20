Three talking points as Rohit & Co. sweep T20 series

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma celebrates with Harshal Patel, right. Photograph: BCCI

Indian seamers fired in unison after Suryakumar Yadav's belligerent fifty as the hosts coasted to a series-sweeping 17-run win over the West Indies in the third and final T20I in Kolkata on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said that his side managed to achieve everything they wanted in the series against West Indies.

Sharma said it was pleasing to see that the Indian team was able to defend targets in the T20 series against the West Indies after preferring to bat second over the years.

India have been giving opportunities to a host of youngsters since the disappointing T20 World Cup campaign last year. Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer performed well in the series that India won 3-0.

"The team that used to chase, there are not many people here from that squad. We wanted to bat first and chase as well. Because our middle order is fairly new," said Rohit at the post-match presentation referring to missing players like Hardik Pandya.

"Happy with the series. Pretty much got everything we wanted. We do understand we are very young as a team. We are still a good chasing side, but a lot of the players are missing."

"It was pleasing to see guys bailing the team out from situations. Good sign moving forward as a group and something to be proud of."

India had also won the ODIs 3-0 before the T20s.

"The biggest take away in the ODIs was the middle order making it count. I was impressed with our seam bowling in ODIs. And even here. Harshal is new. Avesh is on debut. Shardul is in and out."

"So we wanted to see how the guys react and it was a good challenge to defend in both games against a quality West Indies team."

India next host Sri Lanka from February 24.

"Few guys miss out for the Sri Lanka series because we want to keep them fresh. But we have the World Cup in mind and we are trying to give game time for individuals. I am not someone who looks at the opposition, I would like to see what we can do as a team," added Rohit.