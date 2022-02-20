News
Chahar sustains hamstring pull, may miss SL series

Chahar sustains hamstring pull, may miss SL series

Source: PTI
February 20, 2022 22:53 IST
India pacer Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of West Indies opener Shai Hope during the third T20I against the West Indies, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday.

IMAGE: India pacer Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of West Indies opener Shai Hope during the third T20I against the West Indies, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India seamer Deepak Chahar pulled his right hamstring during Sunday’s third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata and was rendered doubtful for the Sri Lanka series, starting Thursday.

 

Chahar, who was in fine rhythm and got two early wickets, was seen hobbling up in his run-up for the last delivery of his second over and limping off the field.

The extent of damage is being ascertained.

In case it's a tear, Chahar could also be a doubtful starter for the Indian Premier League, for which Chennai Super Kings forked out a massive Rs 14 crore at the auction to retain his services.

Usually, a grade one tear takes six weeks for complete recovery and rehabilitation.

As of now, he is certainly a doubtful starter for the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, starting February 24 in Lucknow.

He may have to directly go to the National cricket Academy in Bangalore to undergo a rehabilitation programme.

Source: PTI
West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

