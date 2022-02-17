Pollard on what went wrong for Windies in first T20

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma and his India teammates share a light moment with West Indies captain Kieron Pollard as they await a decision review during the first T20 International, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Kieron Pollard expressed disappointment after the West Indies were thrashed by India in the first T20 International of the three-match series, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Wednesday.

Surkyakumar Yadav played the finisher's role to perfection after skipper Rohit Sharma blazed away at the top as India secured a clinical six-wicket victory.

Rohit smashed a 19-ball 40 (6x3, 4x4) at his favourite venue to give India the perfect foundation after his bowlers, led by a fine show by debutant Ravi Bishnoi (4-0-17-2) restricted the visitors to 157 for 7.

In the company of Venkatesh Iyer (24 off 13), Surkyakumar then hit a brisk 34 off just 18 deliveries to help India chase down the target of 158 with seven balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Between overs 6 and 15 we only scored 46 in 9 overs and if we had 18-20 more runs during that phase it would have been competitive.

“After six overs they were in front, but I thought the bowlers and fielders did really well to pull things back. Different times calls for different things. They (India) have quality bowlers and we have to play it as we see it," said Pollard after the match.

"The guys are working hard to get things right and, again, it's just a matter of setting it up properly.

"The ball was wet and the bowlers were bowling high full tosses and I wanted them to have a fair share to execute.

"Having said that, it was a very, very good game of cricket," he added.