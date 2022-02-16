PHOTOS: India vs West Indies, 1st T20I

Images from the first TwentyT20 International between India and the West Indies, in Kolkata, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran hit 4 fours and 5 sixes in a 43-ball 61 to rally the West Indies to a fighting total in the first T20 International against India, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Nicholas Pooran showed why Sunrisers Hyderabad picked him for a hefty pay cheque of Rs 10.75 crore in the just-concluded IPL auction, starring with the bat to rally the West Indies to a fighting 157 for 7 in the first Twenty20 International, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Wednesday.

The wicketkeeper-batter’s 43-ball 61, which included 6 sixes and 4 fours, was the cornerstone of the visitors’ innings after they were reduced to 90 for 5 in the 13th over.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal appeals for leg before wicket against West Indies opener Kyle Mayers. Photograph: BCCI

Put in to bat, the West Indies had a disastrous start, losing Brandon King (4) on the fifth ball of the innings to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Kyle Mayers and Pooran, who was given a life on 8 by debutant Ravi Bishnoi, who erred in judgment while going for the catch and stepped on the boundary rope, then scored briskly to take the side to 44 for 1 at the end of the powerplay overs.

IMAGE: India's debutant spinner Ravi Bishnoi celebrates dismissing Roston Chase and bagging his maiden international wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Their 47-run stand for the second wicket was cut short by Yuzvendra Chahal, who trapped Mayers (31) leg-before wicket in the seventh over.

Bishnoi then bagged his maiden T20I wicket in the 11th over, dismissing Roston Chase (4) leg-before wicket.

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar celebrates with teammates after dismissing Akeal Hosein caught and bowled. Photograph: BCCI

In the very same over, the Jodhpur lad dismissed Rovman Powell (2) and the visitors were reduced to 74 for 4.

Pooran, who endured an abysmal last IPL with 85 runs at a poor average of 7.72 and had scores of 18, 9 and 34 in the preceding three ODIs, though offered stubborn resistance, holding one end up, as they looked for a big finish in the final overs.

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard hits a six during his 19-ball 24. Photograph: BCCI

He was dismissed by in the 18th over, with the score 135 for 6 by Harshal Patel, who had him caught by Virat Kohli, but it was not before the left-hander played a brisk knock of 61.

Kieron Pollard made a late charge, scoring an unbeaten 24 off 19 balls, which included a six and 2 fours as the West Indies finished with 157 for 7, scoring 61 runs in the last five overs.