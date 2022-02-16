Chahar, Venkatesh injured during 1st Windies T20I

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer watches as India pacer Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of Nicholas Pooran with Virat Kohli during the first T20I against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Deepak Chahar and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer sustained injuries in India’s opening T20 International against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Wednesday.

Chahar, who was bought back by Chennai Super Kings for a massive Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, sustained a blow to his right hand while trying to stop a powerful pull shot from opposition skipper Kieron Pollard in the square leg region.

The incident occurred in the penultimate over of the match when the Windies skipper was firing on all cylinders and Chahar was sent back to the dressing room and unable finish his full quota overs.

Harshal Patel had to bowl the final over.

Chahar finished with figures of 3-0-28-1.

India's pace bowling all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who bowled a solitary over, also sustained a blow to his right hand after the ball slipped through his hand following a Pollard shot in the 17th over.

Though Iyer returned to bat in India's reply, scoring 24 off 13 balls, the duo will have scans done and it remains to be seen if they will be available for the remainder of the series.

India won the match by six wickets.