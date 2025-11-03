HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM Modi hails 'spectacular win' by India's women's team

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: November 03, 2025 01:16 IST

Team India players

IMAGE: Leaders hail India’s historic Women’s World Cup win. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the congratulatory messages, lauding the team’s spirit and performance.

'A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports,' the Prime Minister stated in a post on X.

 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the victory as a moment of national pride.

'Historic victory. Hearty congratulations to the world champion Indian women's cricket team! Heartfelt congratulations to the people of the country! You all are the pride of the nation. Bharat Mata ki Jai,' he said in a post on X in Hindi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also joined in, calling the achievement 'incredible' and a source of inspiration for future generations.

'Incredibly proud of our Women in Blue for their feat in the World Cup final. The fight they showed and the command they displayed throughout the tournament will be an inspiration for generations of young girls,' she said in a post on X.

She added that the players had proven themselves to be a world-class team on the biggest stage.

'You are our heroes. Many bigger victories await you in the future. We stand with you!' she further said in the post.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also hailed India's 'iconic performance', saying, 'History scripted! What an iconic performance by our Women in Blue. 140 crore Indians are cherishing this proud moment. Congratulations, World Champions! #INDWvsSAW #WomensWorldCup2025.'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said, 'Hats off to the world champion Team India. It is a crowning moment for the nation, as our team lifts the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025, elevating India's pride to the skies. Your stellar cricketing skills paved the path of inspiration for millions of girls. Congratulations to the entire team.'

