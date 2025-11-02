World Cup: Harmanpreet is a knock-out star!

In four innings across all ICC knock-out matches, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 331 runs, at an average of 110.33, including a century and two fifties.

IMAGE: India skipper Harmanpreet ended her 2025 World Cup campaign with 260 runs from eight innings, at an average of 32.50 and a best score of 89 and two half-centuries. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Harmanpreet Kaur overtook legendary Australian batter Belinda Clark for most runs across all ICC Women's ODI World Cup knock-out matches during the title clash against South Africa, at Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil stadium, on Sunday.

India’s skipper scored 20 off 29 balls, including two fours, in a vital half-century stand with Deepti Sharma after being put in to bat.

In four innings across all ICC knock-out matches, Harmanpreet has scored 331 runs, at an average of 110.33, including a century and two fifties.

Her best knock was against Australia during the 2017 semi-final, when she scored an unbeaten 171 not out.

Against the same opposition during this year's semi-final, she played a vital knock of 89 off 88 balls, having a record-breaking 167-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues, which led to India's record-breaking 339 run-chase.

At second place now is Belinda, with 330 runs in six innings, at an average of 55.00, including four fifties and a best score of 91.

Harmanpreet ended this World Cup with 260 runs from eight innings at an average of 32.50, with a best score of 89 and two half-centuries.

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four).

India were well-placed at 166/2. A 52-run stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 29 balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma took India beyond the 200-run mark.

A final flourish by Deepti (58 off 58 balls, with three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India reach 298/7 in their 50 overs.

Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the leading wicket-taker for South Africa.