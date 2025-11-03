HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » Tears of joy for Rohit as Indian women lift World Cup

November 03, 2025 00:34 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Screengrab of Rohit Sharma, visibly moved, his eyes welling up as he watched India’s women scale the summit of world cricket.

In a night that will be etched in Indian cricket history, Rohit Sharma fought back tears as the women in blue conquered the world in front of a packed Navi Mumbai crowd on Sunday.

The former Indian captain was among the stars in attendance as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team successfully defended 298, bowling out the Proteas for 246 in a tense finale.

 

The chase hung in the balance for much of the innings, with Laura Wolvaardt’s sublime century keeping South Africa alive. But Deepti Sharma turned the tide, removing Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon before sealing the victory by dismissing Nadine de Klerk. Her spell sparked euphoric celebrations on the field.

As the cameras panned to the stands, Rohit was visibly moved, his eyes welling up as he watched India’s women scale the summit of world cricket.

