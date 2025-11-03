HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How Indian women broke decades of pain to lift World Cup

November 03, 2025 01:00 IST

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates with Smriti Mandhana. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India won their maiden Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Put into bat, the hosts rode half-centuries from Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58) to post 298-7 even though 350 looked well within their reach at one stage.

Laura Wolvaardt led South Africa's reply with a captain's knock of 101 but they were all out for 246 in 45.3 overs.

 

Sharma claimed 5-39 in a fine all-round display on a memorable night for the hosts.

The women's 50-overs cricket was guaranteed a new champion after South Africa hammered England and India chased down a record target to eliminate defending champions Australia in the semi-finals.

With this win, India joined Australia, England and New Zealand as the only countries to have won the showpiece tournament.

IMAGE: With this win, India joined Australia, England and New Zealand as the only countries to have won the showpiece tournament. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Put into bat after a delayed start following intermittent drizzle, India began strongly with their left-right combination of Smriti Mandhana (45) and Verma forging an opening stand of 104 before being separated in the 18th over.

Drafted into the side ahead of the knockout stage as a late replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, Verma raced to a 49-ball fifty.

Mandhana, India's leading scorer in the tournament, fell short of a half-century after being caught behind to Chloe Tryon's left-arm spin.

Verma, dropped on 58, looked on course for a hundred but Ayabonga Khaka (3-58) ended her 78-ball knock that included seven fours and two sixes.

Khaka struck another telling blow in her next over when she removed Jemimah Rodrigues (24), whose sensational hundred sank Australia on Thursday.

Amol Muzumdar

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates with coach Amol Muzumdar. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India were cruising at 200-3 in 35 overs but South Africa managed to apply the brakes with the ball to drag themselves back into the contest.

Sharma could not be denied her fifty though and Richa Ghosh (34) chipped in with a cameo but India still fell short of the 300-mark.

Wolvaardt decided to lead by example when South Africa began their chase.

Wolvaardt featured in half-century partnerships with Tazmin Brits and Sune Luus but part-timer Verma produced a two-wicket burst to rock South Africa's chase.

Wolvaardt took 96 balls to bring up her second hundred in a row but her exit in the 42nd over effectively sealed the match in India's favour.

The batter holed out against Sharma and Amanjot Kaur took the catch in her third attempt before being mobbed by her ecstatic teammates.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
