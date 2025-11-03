India Are World Champions: The Winning Moment!

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur takes the catch to claim the final wicket of Nadine de Klerk and take India to victory in the Women's World Cup final. Photographs: BCCI Women/X

India women created history on Sunday, outclassing South Africa by 52 runs to win their maiden World Cup title, at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.



Deepti Sharma produced a stellar all-round performance to script India's memorable triumph. The all-rounder scored a composed 58 with the bat before excelling with the ball, taking 5/39 and was rightly named the Player of the Tournament.

Player of the match Shafali Verma set the tone with a quickfire 87 from 78 balls, powering India to 298/7, before she claimed 2/36 with the ball. Laura Wolvaardt led South Africa's reply with a captain's knock of 101 but they were all out for 246 in 45.3 overs.



The entire nation erupted in joy when captain Harmanpreet Kaur completed the decisive catch on the off-side to dismiss Nadine de Klerk off Deepti's bowling in the 46th over.

A jubilant Harmanpreet sprinted across the outfield before being mobbed by her teammates, sealing India's historic moment of glory.