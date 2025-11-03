HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India Are World Champions: The Winning Moment!

India Are World Champions: The Winning Moment!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: November 03, 2025 00:55 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur takes the catch to claim the final wicket of Nadine de Klerk and take India to victory in the Women's World Cup final. Photographs: BCCI Women/X

India women created history on Sunday, outclassing South Africa by 52 runs to win their maiden World Cup title, at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Deepti Sharma produced a stellar all-round performance to script India's memorable triumph. The all-rounder scored a composed 58 with the bat before excelling with the ball, taking 5/39 and was rightly named the Player of the Tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Player of the match Shafali Verma set the tone with a quickfire 87 from 78 balls, powering India to 298/7, before she claimed 2/36 with the ball. Laura Wolvaardt led South Africa's reply with a captain's knock of 101 but they were all out for 246 in 45.3 overs.

The entire nation erupted in joy when captain Harmanpreet Kaur completed the decisive catch on the off-side to dismiss Nadine de Klerk off Deepti's bowling in the 46th over.

 

A jubilant Harmanpreet sprinted across the outfield before being mobbed by her teammates, sealing India's historic moment of glory.

Harmanpreet Kaur

 

HISTORIC! India Women Win First World Cup title!
Tears of joy for Rohit as Indian women lift World Cup
'God's Plan': Sensational Shafali scripts history!
World Cup: Harmanpreet is a knock-out star!
Jemi And The Real Story Of Indian Sport
