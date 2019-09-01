Plethora of records for Vihari, Bumrah and Ishant

September 01, 2019 17:38 IST

The second day of Kingston Test between West Indies and India was a statistician's delight as several records were broken and new ones were established one after the other.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up six wickets, including a hat-trick, after Hanuma Vihari scored his maiden Test century to put India in complete control on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies, in Jamaica, on Saturday.

India, who lead the two-match series 1-0, had earlier posted a huge 416 for six, courtesy Vihari's career-best 111 off 225 balls; he put on 112 runs for the eighth wicket with Ishant Sharma, who scored his maiden Test half-century with a fluent 57.

Rajneesh Gupta presents the interesting numbers from the second day of Kingston Test between West Indies and India

IMAGE: Vihari registered his maiden Test century. He scored a career-best 111 off 225 balls. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Hanuma Vihari scored his maiden Test hundred in his sixth Test.

He now features among the Indian batsmen scoring a hundred batting at number six or lower in a Test in Caribbean.

Highest scores by Indian batsmen in Caribbean at number six or lower

Player Runs Venue Year Polly Umrigar 172* Port-of-Spain 1962 Dilip Sardesai 150 Bridgetown 1971 Mohammad Kaif 148* Gros Islet 2006 VVS Laxman 130 St John's 2002 R Ashwin 118 Gros Islet 2016 Brijesh Patel 115* Port-of-Spain 1976 Ajay Ratra 115* St John's 2002 R Ashwin 113 North Sound 2016 Hanuma Vihari 111 Kingston 2019 Sanjay Manjrekar 108 Bridgetown 1989

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma reached his maiden Test half-century off 69 balls. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Ishant Sharma made his maiden Test fifty after 91 Tests and 125 innings.

Only a few others have taken more Tests / innings to score their maiden fifty in Test cricket.

Most Tests before scoring the maiden fifty:

Tests Player Team 101 Glenn McGrath Australia 94 James Anderson England 91 Ishant Sharma India 63 Muttiah Muralitharan Sri Lanka 58 Jason Gillespie Australia 46 Bishan Singh Bedi India 44 Tony Lock ngland 40 Peter Siddle Australia

Most innings before scoring the maiden fifty:

Innings Player Team 130 James Anderson England 125 Ishant Sharma India 114 Glenn McGrath Australia 84 Muttiah Muralitharan Sri Lanka 76 Jason Gillespie Australia 70 Bishan Singh Bedi India 56 Peter Siddle Australia 55 Tony Lock England 47 Zaheer Khan India 44 Rodney Hogg Australia

Mohammed Shami - coming after the dismissal of Ishant Sharma - lasted for only two balls.

Shami has now played six innings without scoring a single run, thus equalling Bhagwat Chandrasekhar's dubious record of longest streak without a run by an Indian player.

Both Chandra and Shami's streaks included four duck dismissals, while twice they remained unbeaten on zero.

Another duck and Shami will have record on his own.

Just for the information,

Most innings without a run for India in Tests:

Innings Player 6 Bhagwat Chandrasekhar (000*0*00) 6+ Mohammed Shami (000*0*00) 5 CR Rangachari (0*000*0) 5 Ramakant Desai (00000*) 5 Ajit Agarkar 0 5 Munaf Patel (00*0*00) 5 Jasprit Bumrah (0*00*0*0*)

+ unbroken streak

The last batsman to get dismissed in Indian innings - Hanuma Vihari - was Jason Holder's 100th dismissal in Test cricket.

With 1830 runs already under his belt, Holder completed the allround double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests, thus becoming only the fifth West Indies player to do so.

Interestingly Holder is the quickest among the five to reach this milestone.

Quickest to allround double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests

for West Indies

Player Matches Jason Holder 39 Garry Sobers 48 Malcolm Marshall 49 Curtly Ambrose 69 Carl Hooper 90

IMAGE: Bumrah (6/16) rattled the West Indies by picking up the first five wickets, three of which came off successive balls in the ninth over. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah - continuing from where he left in the last Test - once again rocked West Indies' ship.

In his fourth over, Bumrah dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off consecutive deliveries to complete his hat-trick.

He thus became only the third Indian to take a Test-match hat-trick.

Test hat-tricks by Indians

Bowler Vs Venue Year Victims Harbhajan Singh Aus Kolkata 2001 Ricky Ponting - LBW Adam Gilchrist - LBW Shane Warne - Caught Irfan Pathan Pak Karachi 2006 Salman Butt - Caught Younis Khan - LBW Mohammad Yousuf - Bowled Jasprit Bumrah WI Kingston 2019 Darren Bravo - Caught Shamarh Brooks - LBW Roston Chase - LBW

What was peculiar with Bumrah's hat-trick was that the on-field umpire (Paul Reiffel) had negated the lbw appeal against Chase.

It was only captain Virat Kohli who decided to take the review when even Bumrah was not very enthusiastic thinking the batsman might have played the ball.

As luck would have it, no bat was involved and the ball was crashing in to Chase's stumps.

Reiffel had to overturn his decision and Bumrah's hat-trick was made.

It was only the third time that a hat-trick was completed after the third victim was given not out by the on-field umpire, but the decision was reviewed and reversed.

Take a look:

Test hat-tricks with third victim given not-out, but decision reversed on DRS:

Bowler For/Against Venue Year Rangana Herath SL v Aus Galle 2016 Moeen Ali Eng v SA The Oval 2017 Jasprit Bumrah Ind v WI Kingston 2019

Bumrah was not done after taking the hat-trick and soon dismissed opener Kraigg Brathwaite to complete his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests, taking only 35 deliveries (5.5 overs).

This is one of the quickest five-wicket hauls by an Indian in Test cricket as is detailed below:

Quickest Indians to take a five-for in Tests

(after first coming on to bowl)

Balls Bowler Vs Venue Year 27 Harbhajan Singh West Indies Kingston 2006 29 Hardik Pandya England Nottingham 2019 33 Maninder Singh Pakistan Bengaluru 1987 35 Jasprit Bumrah West Indies Kingston 2019 36 Subhash Gupte Pakistan Dhaka 1955

Only one Indian bowler has taken more five-wicket hauls than Bumrah in his first 12 Tests - leg-spinner Subhash Gupte, six.

Ravichandran Ashwin also had five five-wicket hauls in first 12 Tests.

Most five-wicket hauls by Indian bowlers in first 12 Tests

Times Player 6 Subhash Gupte 5 R Ashwin 5 Jasprit Bumrah 4 Anil Kumble 4 Venkatesh Prasad 4 Harbhajan Singh

By the close of play, Bumrah had taken one more wicket and finished with figures of six for 16, which are currently the best figures by an Indian pacer and the third best by an Indian bowler in the Caribbean.

These are also currently Bumrah's best figures in Test cricket.

Bumrah has a chance to extend his tally on day three.

Best figures by Indian bowlers in West Indies