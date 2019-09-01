Plethora of records for Vihari, Bumrah and Ishant

The second day of Kingston Test between West Indies and India was a statistician's delight as several records were broken and new ones were established one after the other.
Jasprit Bumrah picked up six wickets, including a hat-trick, after Hanuma Vihari scored his maiden Test century to put India in complete control on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies, in Jamaica, on Saturday.
India, who lead the two-match series 1-0, had earlier posted a huge 416 for six, courtesy Vihari's career-best 111 off 225 balls; he put on 112 runs for the eighth wicket with Ishant Sharma, who scored his maiden Test half-century with a fluent 57.
Rajneesh Gupta presents the interesting numbers from the second day of Kingston Test between West Indies and India
Hanuma Vihari scored his maiden Test hundred in his sixth Test.
He now features among the Indian batsmen scoring a hundred batting at number six or lower in a Test in Caribbean.
Highest scores by Indian batsmen in Caribbean at number six or lower
|Player
|Runs
|Venue
|Year
|Polly Umrigar
|172*
|Port-of-Spain
|1962
|Dilip Sardesai
|150
|Bridgetown
|1971
|Mohammad Kaif
|148*
|Gros Islet
|2006
|VVS Laxman
|130
|St John's
|2002
|R Ashwin
|118
|Gros Islet
|2016
|Brijesh Patel
|115*
|Port-of-Spain
|1976
|Ajay Ratra
|115*
|St John's
|2002
|R Ashwin
|113
|North Sound
|2016
|Hanuma Vihari
|111
|Kingston
|2019
|Sanjay Manjrekar
|108
|Bridgetown
|1989
Ishant Sharma made his maiden Test fifty after 91 Tests and 125 innings.
Only a few others have taken more Tests / innings to score their maiden fifty in Test cricket.
Most Tests before scoring the maiden fifty:
|Tests
|Player
|Team
|101
|Glenn McGrath
|Australia
|94
|James Anderson
|England
|91
|Ishant Sharma
|India
|63
|Muttiah Muralitharan
|Sri Lanka
|58
|Jason Gillespie
|Australia
|46
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|India
|44
|Tony Lock
|ngland
|40
|Peter Siddle
|Australia
Most innings before scoring the maiden fifty:
|Innings
|Player
|Team
|130
|James Anderson
|England
|125
|Ishant Sharma
|India
|114
|Glenn McGrath
|Australia
|84
|Muttiah Muralitharan
|Sri Lanka
|76
|Jason Gillespie
|Australia
|70
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|India
|56
|Peter Siddle
|Australia
|55
|Tony Lock
|England
|47
|Zaheer Khan
|India
|44
|Rodney Hogg
|Australia
Mohammed Shami - coming after the dismissal of Ishant Sharma - lasted for only two balls.
Shami has now played six innings without scoring a single run, thus equalling Bhagwat Chandrasekhar's dubious record of longest streak without a run by an Indian player.
Both Chandra and Shami's streaks included four duck dismissals, while twice they remained unbeaten on zero.
Another duck and Shami will have record on his own.
Just for the information,
Most innings without a run for India in Tests:
|Innings
|Player
|6
|Bhagwat Chandrasekhar
|(000*0*00)
|6+
|Mohammed Shami
|(000*0*00)
|5
|CR Rangachari
|(0*000*0)
|5
|Ramakant Desai
|(00000*)
|5
|Ajit Agarkar
|0
|5
|Munaf Patel
|(00*0*00)
|5
|Jasprit Bumrah
|(0*00*0*0*)
+ unbroken streak
The last batsman to get dismissed in Indian innings - Hanuma Vihari - was Jason Holder's 100th dismissal in Test cricket.
With 1830 runs already under his belt, Holder completed the allround double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests, thus becoming only the fifth West Indies player to do so.
Interestingly Holder is the quickest among the five to reach this milestone.
Quickest to allround double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests
for West Indies
|Player
|Matches
|Jason Holder
|39
|Garry Sobers
|48
|Malcolm Marshall
|49
|Curtly Ambrose
|69
|Carl Hooper
|90
Jasprit Bumrah - continuing from where he left in the last Test - once again rocked West Indies' ship.
In his fourth over, Bumrah dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off consecutive deliveries to complete his hat-trick.
He thus became only the third Indian to take a Test-match hat-trick.
Test hat-tricks by Indians
|Bowler
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|Victims
|Harbhajan Singh
|Aus
|Kolkata
|2001
|Ricky Ponting - LBW
|Adam Gilchrist - LBW
|Shane Warne - Caught
|Irfan Pathan
|Pak
|Karachi
|2006
|Salman Butt - Caught
|Younis Khan - LBW
|Mohammad Yousuf - Bowled
|Jasprit Bumrah
|WI
|Kingston
|2019
|Darren Bravo - Caught
|Shamarh Brooks - LBW
|Roston Chase - LBW
What was peculiar with Bumrah's hat-trick was that the on-field umpire (Paul Reiffel) had negated the lbw appeal against Chase.
It was only captain Virat Kohli who decided to take the review when even Bumrah was not very enthusiastic thinking the batsman might have played the ball.
As luck would have it, no bat was involved and the ball was crashing in to Chase's stumps.
Reiffel had to overturn his decision and Bumrah's hat-trick was made.
It was only the third time that a hat-trick was completed after the third victim was given not out by the on-field umpire, but the decision was reviewed and reversed.
Take a look:
Test hat-tricks with third victim given not-out, but decision reversed on DRS:
|Bowler
|For/Against
|Venue
|Year
|Rangana Herath
|SL v Aus
|Galle
|2016
|Moeen Ali
|Eng v SA
|The Oval
|2017
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Ind v WI
|Kingston
|2019
Bumrah was not done after taking the hat-trick and soon dismissed opener Kraigg Brathwaite to complete his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests, taking only 35 deliveries (5.5 overs).
This is one of the quickest five-wicket hauls by an Indian in Test cricket as is detailed below:
Quickest Indians to take a five-for in Tests
(after first coming on to bowl)
|Balls
|Bowler
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|27
|Harbhajan Singh
|West Indies
|Kingston
|2006
|29
|Hardik Pandya
|England
|Nottingham
|2019
|33
|Maninder Singh
|Pakistan
|Bengaluru
|1987
|35
|Jasprit Bumrah
|West Indies
|Kingston
|2019
|36
|Subhash Gupte
|Pakistan
|Dhaka
|1955
Only one Indian bowler has taken more five-wicket hauls than Bumrah in his first 12 Tests - leg-spinner Subhash Gupte, six.
Ravichandran Ashwin also had five five-wicket hauls in first 12 Tests.
Most five-wicket hauls by Indian bowlers in first 12 Tests
|Times
|Player
|6
|Subhash Gupte
|5
|R Ashwin
|5
|Jasprit Bumrah
|4
|Anil Kumble
|4
|Venkatesh Prasad
|4
|Harbhajan Singh
By the close of play, Bumrah had taken one more wicket and finished with figures of six for 16, which are currently the best figures by an Indian pacer and the third best by an Indian bowler in the Caribbean.
These are also currently Bumrah's best figures in Test cricket.
Bumrah has a chance to extend his tally on day three.
Best figures by Indian bowlers in West Indies
|Figures
|Player
|Venue
|Year
|7-83
|R Ashwin
|North Sound
|2016
|7-162
|Subhash Gupte
|Port-of-Spain
|1953
|6-16
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Kingston
|2019
|6-55
|Ishant Sharma
|Bridgetown
|2011
|6-78
|Anil Kumble
|Kingston
|2006
|6-84
|Kapil Dev
|Kingston
|1989
|6-120
|Bhagwat Chandrasekhar
|Port-of-Spain
|1976
|5-7
|Jasprit Bumrah
|North Sound
|2019
|5-13
|Harbhajan Singh
|Kingston
|2006
|5-33
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Gros Islet
|2016
More from rediff