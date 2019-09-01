News
Plethora of records for Vihari, Bumrah and Ishant

Plethora of records for Vihari, Bumrah and Ishant

September 01, 2019 17:38 IST

The second day of Kingston Test between West Indies and India was a statistician's delight as several records were broken and new ones were established one after the other.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up six wickets, including a hat-trick, after Hanuma Vihari scored his maiden Test century to put India in complete control on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies, in Jamaica, on Saturday.

India, who lead the two-match series 1-0, had earlier posted a huge 416 for six, courtesy Vihari's career-best 111 off 225 balls; he put on 112 runs for the eighth wicket with Ishant Sharma, who scored his maiden Test half-century with a fluent 57.

Rajneesh Gupta presents the interesting numbers from the second day of Kingston Test between West Indies and India

Hanuma Vihari

IMAGE: Vihari registered his maiden Test century. He scored a career-best 111 off 225 balls. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Hanuma Vihari scored his maiden Test hundred in his sixth Test.

He now features among the Indian batsmen scoring a hundred batting at number six or lower in a Test in Caribbean.

Highest scores by Indian batsmen in Caribbean at number six or lower

PlayerRunsVenueYear
Polly Umrigar 172* Port-of-Spain 1962
Dilip Sardesai 150 Bridgetown 1971
Mohammad Kaif 148* Gros Islet 2006
VVS Laxman 130 St John's 2002
R Ashwin 118 Gros Islet 2016
Brijesh Patel 115* Port-of-Spain 1976
Ajay Ratra 115* St John's 2002
R Ashwin 113 North Sound 2016
Hanuma Vihari 111 Kingston 2019
Sanjay Manjrekar 108 Bridgetown 1989

 

Ishant Sharma

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma reached his maiden Test half-century off 69 balls. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Ishant Sharma made his maiden Test fifty after 91 Tests and 125 innings.

Only a few others have taken more Tests / innings to score their maiden fifty in Test cricket.

Most Tests before scoring the maiden fifty:

TestsPlayerTeam
101 Glenn McGrath Australia
94 James Anderson England
91 Ishant Sharma India
63 Muttiah Muralitharan Sri Lanka
58 Jason Gillespie Australia
46 Bishan Singh Bedi India
44 Tony Lock ngland
40 Peter Siddle Australia

 

Most innings before scoring the maiden fifty:

InningsPlayerTeam
130 James Anderson England
125 Ishant Sharma India
114 Glenn McGrath Australia
84 Muttiah Muralitharan Sri Lanka
76 Jason Gillespie Australia
70 Bishan Singh Bedi India
56 Peter Siddle Australia
55 Tony Lock England
47 Zaheer Khan India
44 Rodney Hogg Australia

 

Mohammed Shami - coming after the dismissal of Ishant Sharma - lasted for only two balls.

Shami has now played six innings without scoring a single run, thus equalling Bhagwat Chandrasekhar's dubious record of longest streak without a run by an Indian player.

Both Chandra and Shami's streaks included four duck dismissals, while twice they remained unbeaten on zero.

Another duck and Shami will have record on his own.

Just for the information,

Most innings without a run for India in Tests:

InningsPlayer 
6 Bhagwat Chandrasekhar (000*0*00)
6+ Mohammed Shami (000*0*00)
5 CR Rangachari (0*000*0)
5 Ramakant Desai (00000*)
5 Ajit Agarkar 0
5 Munaf Patel (00*0*00)
5 Jasprit Bumrah (0*00*0*0*)

 

+ unbroken streak

The last batsman to get dismissed in Indian innings - Hanuma Vihari - was Jason Holder's 100th dismissal in Test cricket.

With 1830 runs already under his belt, Holder completed the allround double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests, thus becoming only the fifth West Indies player to do so.

Interestingly Holder is the quickest among the five to reach this milestone.

Quickest to allround double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests

for West Indies

PlayerMatches
Jason Holder 39
Garry Sobers 48
Malcolm Marshall 49
Curtly Ambrose 69
Carl Hooper 90

 

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Bumrah (6/16) rattled the West Indies by picking up the first five wickets, three of which came off successive balls in the ninth over. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah - continuing from where he left in the last Test - once again rocked West Indies' ship.

In his fourth over, Bumrah dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off consecutive deliveries to complete his hat-trick.

He thus became only the third Indian to take a Test-match hat-trick.

Test hat-tricks by Indians

BowlerVsVenueYearVictims
Harbhajan Singh Aus Kolkata 2001 Ricky Ponting - LBW
        Adam Gilchrist - LBW
        Shane Warne - Caught
Irfan Pathan Pak Karachi 2006 Salman Butt - Caught
        Younis Khan - LBW
        Mohammad Yousuf - Bowled
Jasprit Bumrah WI Kingston 2019 Darren Bravo - Caught
        Shamarh Brooks - LBW
        Roston Chase - LBW

 

What was peculiar with Bumrah's hat-trick was that the on-field umpire (Paul Reiffel) had negated the lbw appeal against Chase.

It was only captain Virat Kohli who decided to take the review when even Bumrah was not very enthusiastic thinking the batsman might have played the ball.

As luck would have it, no bat was involved and the ball was crashing in to Chase's stumps.

Reiffel had to overturn his decision and Bumrah's hat-trick was made.

It was only the third time that a hat-trick was completed after the third victim was given not out by the on-field umpire, but the decision was reviewed and reversed.

Take a look:

Test hat-tricks with third victim given not-out, but decision reversed on DRS:

BowlerFor/AgainstVenueYear
Rangana Herath SL v Aus Galle 2016
Moeen Ali Eng v SA The Oval 2017
Jasprit Bumrah Ind v WI Kingston 2019

 

Bumrah was not done after taking the hat-trick and soon dismissed opener Kraigg Brathwaite to complete his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests, taking only 35 deliveries (5.5 overs).

This is one of the quickest five-wicket hauls by an Indian in Test cricket as is detailed below:

Quickest Indians to take a five-for in Tests

(after first coming on to bowl)

BallsBowlerVsVenueYear
27 Harbhajan Singh West Indies Kingston 2006
29 Hardik Pandya England Nottingham 2019
33 Maninder Singh Pakistan Bengaluru 1987
35 Jasprit Bumrah West Indies Kingston 2019
36 Subhash Gupte Pakistan Dhaka 1955

 

Only one Indian bowler has taken more five-wicket hauls than Bumrah in his first 12 Tests - leg-spinner Subhash Gupte, six.

Ravichandran Ashwin also had five five-wicket hauls in first 12 Tests.

Most five-wicket hauls by Indian bowlers in first 12 Tests

TimesPlayer
6 Subhash Gupte
5 R Ashwin
5 Jasprit Bumrah
4 Anil Kumble
4 Venkatesh Prasad
4 Harbhajan Singh

 

By the close of play, Bumrah had taken one more wicket and finished with figures of six for 16, which are currently the best figures by an Indian pacer and the third best by an Indian bowler in the Caribbean.

These are also currently Bumrah's best figures in Test cricket.

Bumrah has a chance to extend his tally on day three.

Best figures by Indian bowlers in West Indies

FiguresPlayerVenue Year
7-83 R Ashwin North Sound 2016
7-162 Subhash Gupte Port-of-Spain 1953
6-16 Jasprit Bumrah Kingston 2019
6-55 Ishant Sharma Bridgetown 2011
6-78 Anil Kumble Kingston 2006
6-84 Kapil Dev Kingston 1989
6-120 Bhagwat Chandrasekhar Port-of-Spain 1976
5-7 Jasprit Bumrah North Sound 2019
5-13 Harbhajan Singh Kingston 2006
5-33 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Gros Islet 2016

RAJNEESH GUPTA
