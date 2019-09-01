Bumrah third Indian to claim Test hat-trick

September 01, 2019 02:17 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates completing his hat-trick with captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday became only the third Indian to claim a Test hat-trick as he tore through the West Indies batting order, on Day 2 of the second Test, in Jamaica.

Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan were the only two bowlers to have taken hat-tricks in Test matches for India.



Harbhajan had achieved the feat against Australia during that historic Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, in 2001, whereas Pathan had taken a hat-trick in the first over of the Test match, against Pakistan in Karachi, in 2006.



It was Bumrah at his lethal best as he dismissed Darren Dravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off successive deliveries in the ninth over of the West Indies innings.



Bravo was caught at second slip, while Brooks and Chase were both trapped leg before wickets.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Roston Chase leg before wicket to complete his hat-trick. Photograph: BCCI

Chase was originally given not out but India captain Virat Kohli took the review and managed to overturn the decision, with the ball tracker ruling in favour of the bowler.



India were bowled out for 416 in their first innings with Hanuman Vihari registering his maiden Test century.



Vihari made a career-best 111 off 225 balls with the help of 16 boundaries to held India's innings together. He got good support from Ishant, who got his first half-century in Tests as he stroked a brisk 57 from 80 balls. The duo put on 112 runs off 28.3 overs for the eighth wicket to give India the upperhand in the post-lunch session.