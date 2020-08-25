Playing with MS Dhoni a huge learning: Rahul

August 25, 2020 14:37 IST

IMAGE: KL Rahul with Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the IPL last year. Photograph: BCCI

India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul said that playing with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a huge learning experience for him.



Kings XI captain Rahul paid tribute to India's iconic leader Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Instagram on August 15.

"Playing with MS Dhoni is such an honour and every day has been a huge learning. And that's something I will treasure for the rest of my life and career. There have been times when we had a good quite partnership in the middle," Rahul said in a video released by IPL.



The Karnataka batsman pointed out that the calm nature of Dhoni brings the best out of any player.



"The calmness he has and the way he has got the best out of each player, everybody would try to learn from him," he added.



Dhoni is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies. It was under his leadership that India won the inaugural World T20 in 2007 and the 2011 ODI World Cup followed by the Champions Trophy in 2013.



Rahul and CSK skipper Dhoni will be seen in action in the 13th edition of IPL, starting in UAE on September 15.